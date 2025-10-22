SSH proxy and command logs (legacy)

Note Not recommended for new deployments. We recommend using Access for Infrastructure to manage SSH sessions and log SSH commands.

Cloudflare Zero Trust supports SSH proxying and command logging using Secure Web Gateway and the WARP client.

You can create network policies to manage and monitor SSH access to your applications. When a device connects to your origin server over SSH, a session log will be generated showing which user connected, the session duration, and optionally a full replay of all commands run during the session.

Prerequisites

1. Ensure Unix usernames match user SSO identities

Cloudflare Gateway will take the identity from a token and, using short-lived certificates, authorize the user on the target infrastructure.

The simplest setup is one where a user's Unix username matches their email address prefix. Issued short-lived certificates will be valid for the user's email address prefix. For example, if a user in your Okta or GSuite organization is registered as jdoe@example.com , they would log in to the SSH server as jdoe .

For testing purposes, you can run the following command to generate a Unix user on the machine:

Terminal window sudo adduser jdoe

Advanced setup: Differing usernames SSH certificates include one or more principals in their signature which indicate the Unix usernames the certificate is allowed to log in as. Cloudflare Access will always set the principal to the user's email address prefix. For example, when jdoe@example.com tries to connect, Access issues a short-lived certificate authorized for the principal jdoe . By default, SSH servers authenticate the Unix username against the principals listed in the user's certificate. You can configure your SSH server to accept principals that do not match the Unix username. Note If you would like to use short-lived certificates with the browser-based terminal, the user's email address prefix needs to matches their Unix username. Username matches a different email To allow jdoe@example.com to log in as the user johndoe , add the following to the server's /etc/ssh/sshd_config : Match user johndoe AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand /bin/echo 'jdoe' AuthorizedPrincipalsCommandUser nobody This tells the SSH server that, when someone tries to authenticate as the user johndoe , check their certificate for the principal jdoe . This would allow the user jdoe@example.com to sign into the server with a command such as: Terminal window ssh johndoe@server Username matches multiple emails To allow multiple email addresses to log in as vmuser , add the following to the server's /etc/ssh/sshd_config : Match user vmuser AuthorizedPrincipalsFile /etc/ssh/vmusers-list.txt This tells the SSH server to load a list of principles from a file. Then, in /etc/ssh/vmusers-list.txt , list the email prefixes that can log in as vmuser , one per line: jdoe bwayne robin Username matches all users To allow any Access user to log in as vmuser , add the following command to the server's /etc/ssh/sshd_config : Match user vmuser AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand /bin/bash -c "echo '%t %k' | ssh-keygen -L -f - | grep -A1 Principals" AuthorizedPrincipalsCommandUser nobody This command takes the certificate presented by the user and authorizes whatever principal is listed on it. Allow all users To allow any Access user to log in with any username, add the following to the server's /etc/ssh/sshd_config : AuthorizedPrincipalsCommand /bin/bash -c "echo '%t %k' | ssh-keygen -L -f - | grep -A1 Principals" AuthorizedPrincipalsCommandUser nobody Since this will put the security of your server entirely dependent on your Access configuration, make sure your Access policies are correctly configured.

2. Generate a Gateway SSH proxy CA

Instead of traditional SSH keys, Gateway uses short-lived certificates to authenticate traffic between Cloudflare and your origin.

Note Other short-lived CAs, such as those used to secure SSH servers behind Cloudflare Access, are incompatible with the Gateway SSH proxy. For SSH logging to work, you must create a new CA using the gateway_ca API endpoint.

To generate a Gateway SSH proxy CA and get its public key:

Create an API token with the following permissions: Type Item Permission Account Access: SSH Auditing Edit If you have not yet generated a Cloudflare SSH CA, make a POST request to the Cloudflare API:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: SSH Auditing Write

Add a new SSH Certificate Authority (CA) curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/gateway_ca" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

If you have already created a Cloudflare SSH CA or receive the error message access.api.error.gateway_ca_already_exists , make a GET request instead:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: SSH Auditing Write

Access: SSH Auditing Read

List SSH Certificate Authorities (CA) curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/gateway_ca" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Copy the public_key value returned in the response.

3. Save the public key

Use the following command to change directories to the SSH configuration directory on the remote target machine: Terminal window cd /etc/ssh Once there, you can use the following command to both generate the file and open a text editor to input/paste the public key. Terminal window vim ca.pub In the ca.pub file, paste the public key without any modifications. ca.pub ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 <redacted> open-ssh-ca@cloudflareaccess.org The ca.pub file can hold multiple keys, listed one per line. Empty lines and comments starting with # are also allowed. Save the ca.pub file. In some systems, you may need to use the following command to force the file to save depending on your permissions: Terminal window :w !sudo tee % :q!

4. Modify your sshd_config file

Configure your SSH server to trust the Cloudflare SSH CA by updating the sshd_config file on the remote target machine.

While in the /etc/ssh directory on the remote machine, open the sshd_config file. Terminal window sudo vim /etc/ssh/sshd_config Press i to enter insert mode, then add the following lines at the top of the file, above all other directives: PubkeyAuthentication yes TrustedUserCAKeys /etc/ssh/ca.pub Be aware of your include statements If there are any include statements below these lines, the configurations in those files will not take precedence. Press esc and then type :x and press Enter to save and exit.

5. Check your SSH port number

Cloudflare's SSH proxy only works with servers running on the default port 22. Open the sshd_config file and verify that no other Port values are specified.

Terminal window cat /etc/ssh/sshd_config

6. Restart your SSH server

Once you have modified your sshd configuration, reload the SSH service on the remote machine for the changes to take effect.

Debian/Ubuntu

CentOS/RHEL For Debian/Ubuntu: Terminal window sudo systemctl reload ssh For CentOS/RHEL 7 and newer: Terminal window sudo systemctl reload sshd

7. Create an Audit SSH policy

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Gateway > Firewall policies. In the Network tab, create a new network policy. Name the policy and specify the Destination IP for your origin server. You can enter either a public or private IP. To use a private IP, refer to Connect private networks. Add any other conditions to your policy. If a user does not meet the criteria, they will be blocked by default. In the Action dropdown, select Audit SSH. (Optional) Enable SSH Command Logging. If you have not already uploaded an SSH encryption public key, follow the steps in Configure SSH Command Logging. Save the policy.

8. Connect as a user

Users can use any SSH client to connect to the target resource, as long as they are logged into the WARP client on their device. Cloudflare Zero Trust will authenticate, proxy, and optionally encrypt and record all SSH traffic through Gateway.

Users must specify their desired username to connect with as part of the SSH command:

Terminal window ssh <username>@<hostname>

Note If the target resource is already in a user's .ssh/known_hosts file, the user must first remove existing SSH keys before attempting to connect: Terminal window ssh-keygen -R <targetIP or hostname>

(Optional) Configure SSH Command Logging

To log SSH commands, you will need to generate an HPKE key pair and upload the public key to Cloudflare.

Download ↗ the Cloudflare ssh-log-cli utility. Using the ssh-log-cli utility, generate a public and private key pair. Terminal window ./ssh-log-cli generate-key-pair -o sshkey ls README.md ssh-log-cli sshkey sshkey.pub This command outputs two files, an sshkey.pub public key and a matching sshkey private key. In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Network. In SSH encryption public key, paste the contents of sshkey.pub and select Save. Note that this a different public key from the ca.pub file you used to configure the SSH server.

All proxied SSH commands are immediately encrypted using this public key. The matching private key is required to view logs.

View SSH Logs

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Logs > Gateway > SSH. If you enabled the SSH Command Logging feature, you can Download a session's command log. To decrypt the log, follow the instructions in the SSH Logging CLI repository ↗. In the following example, sshkey is the private key that matches the public key uploaded to Cloudflare. Terminal window ./ssh-log-cli decrypt -i sshlog -k sshkey This command outputs a sshlog-decrypted.zip file with the decrypted logs.

Limitations

SSH Command Logging does not support SFTP since it cannot be inspected and logged.