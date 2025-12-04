User submissions are the emails your users submitted for submission. User submissions help enhance our detection model, but can be escalated for human review.

Any email that is reported as phish will be displayed under User submissions.

Note PhishGuard customers can have submissions analyzed when submitting at either user or team level. Any non-PhishGuard customer can still have submissions analyzed by submitting at team level.

View user submissions

To view user submissions:

Log in to Cloudflare One ↗ . Select Email security > Submissions. Select User submissions.

Filter user submissions

Select among the following filters:

Date Range : Select a date range from the last 7, last 30, and last 90 days.

: Select a date range from the last 7, last 30, and last 90 days. Original disposition : Select among the available values.

: Select among the available values. Submitted as: Select among the available values.

Once you have selected all the filters, select Apply filters.

The dashboard will populate the table with the list of emails your users submitted for submission, including a Submission ID, and the Email subject.

View submission details

To gain more details on a specific submission:

Go to the submission you want to have more details for. Select the three dots > select among View more, View email message, View similar details, and Escalate.

Escalate a submission

To escalate a submission: