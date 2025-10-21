Deploy custom certificate

Note Only available on Enterprise plans.

Enterprise customers who do not wish to install a Cloudflare certificate have the option to upload their own root certificate to Cloudflare. This feature is sometimes referred to as Bring Your Own Public Key Infrastructure (BYOPKI). Gateway will use your uploaded certificate to encrypt all sessions between the end user and Gateway, enabling all HTTPS inspection features that previously required a Cloudflare certificate. You can upload multiple certificates to your account, but only one can be active at any given time. You also need to upload a private key to intercept domains with JIT certificates and to enable the block page.

You can upload up to five custom root certificates. If your organization requires more than five certificates, contact your account team.

Warning Custom certificates are limited to use between your users and the Gateway proxy. Gateway connects to origin servers using publicly trusted certificates, similar to how a browser validates secure websites. If your users need to connect to self-signed origin servers, create an HTTP Allow policy for the origin server with the untrusted certificate action set to Pass through.

Generate a custom root CA

Before you generate a custom root CA, make sure you have OpenSSL ↗ installed.

Open a terminal. Create a directory for the root CA and change into it. Terminal window mkdir -p /root/customca cd /root/customca Generate a private key for the root CA. Terminal window openssl genrsa -out <CUSTOM-ROOT-PRIVATE-KEY>.pem 2048 Generate a self-signed root certificate. Terminal window openssl req -x509 -sha256 -new -nodes -key <CUSTOM-ROOT-PRIVATE-KEY>.pem -days 365 -out <CUSTOM-ROOT-CERT>.pem

When preparing your certificate and private key for upload, be sure to remove any unwanted characters, such as mismatching subdomains in the certificate's common name. To review the private key, run the following command:

Terminal window openssl rsa -in <CUSTOM-ROOT-PRIVATE-KEY>.pem -text

To review the certificate, run the following command:

Terminal window openssl x509 -in <CUSTOM-ROOT-CERT>.pem -text

Deploy a custom root certificate

Private key visibility When you upload a private key to Zero Trust, Cloudflare encrypts the key and stores it at rest. Only your delegated apps have the necessary decryption keys to decrypt the private key. You will not be able to retrieve the private key after upload.

Use a custom root certificate

To use a custom root certificate you generated and uploaded to Cloudflare, refer to Activate a root certificate.

Troubleshoot HTTP errors

If Gateway returns an HTTP Response Code: 526 after deploying a custom certificate, you can troubleshoot errors with our FAQ.