Logging options

Data Loss Prevention allows you to capture, store, and view the data that triggered a specific DLP policy for use as forensic evidence. Users on all plans can log the payload or generative AI prompt content of matched HTTP requests in their Cloudflare logs. Additionally, Enterprise users can configure a Logpush job to send copies of entire matched HTTP requests to storage destinations.

The data that triggers a DLP policy is stored in the portion of the HTTP request known as the payload. Payload logging is especially useful when diagnosing the behavior of DLP policies. Since the values that triggered a rule may contain sensitive data, they are encrypted with a customer-provided public key so that only you can examine them later. The stored data will include a redacted version of the match, plus 75 bytes of additional context on both sides of the match.

Set a DLP payload encryption public key

Before you begin logging DLP payloads, you will need to set a DLP payload encryption public key.

Generate a key pair

To generate a public/private key pair in the command line, refer to these instructions.

Upload the public key to Cloudflare

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Network. In the DLP Payload Encryption public key field, paste your public key. Select Save.

Note The matching private key is required to view logs. If you lose your private key, you will need to generate and upload a new public key. The payload of new requests will be encrypted with the new public key.

Log the payload of matched rules

DLP can log the payload of matched HTTP requests in your Cloudflare logs.

Turn on payload logging for a DLP policy

You can enable payload logging for any Allow or Block HTTP policy that uses the DLP Profile selector.

Go to Gateway > Firewall policies > HTTP. Edit an existing Allow or Block DLP policy, or create a new policy. In the policy builder, scroll down to Configure policy settings and turn on Log the payload of matched rules. Select Save.

Data Loss Prevention will now store a portion of the payload for HTTP requests that match this policy.

View payload logs

To view DLP payload logs:

Go to Logs > Gateway > HTTP. Go to the DLP log you are interested in reviewing and expand the row. Select Decrypt payload log. Enter your private key and select Decrypt.

You will see the ID of the matched DLP Profile followed by the decrypted payload.

Note Cloudflare does not store the key or the decrypted payload.

Report false and true positives to AI context analysis

When you have AI context analysis turned on for a DLP profile, you can train the AI model to adjust its confident threshold by reporting false and true positives.

To report a DLP match payload as a false or true positive:

Find and decrypt the payload log you want to report. In Log details, choose a detected context match. In Context, select the redacted match data. In Match details, choose whether you want to report the match as a false positive or a true positive.

Based on your report, DLP's machine learning will adjust its confidence in future matches for the associated profile.

Data privacy

All Cloudflare logs are encrypted at rest. Encrypting the payload content adds a second layer of encryption for the matched values that triggered a DLP rule.

Cloudflare cannot decrypt encrypted payloads, since this operation requires your private key. Cloudflare staff will never ask for the private key.

DLP will redact all predefined alphanumeric characters in the log. For example, 123-45-6789 will become XXX-XX-XXXX . You can define sensitive data with Exact Data Match (EDM). EDM match logs will redact your defined strings.

will become .

Log generative AI prompt content

DLP can detect and log the prompt topic sent to an AI tool.

Turn on AI prompt content logging for a DLP policy

You can enable payload logging for any Allow or Block HTTP policy that uses the Application selector with a supported Application Granular Controls application.

Go to Gateway > Firewall policies > HTTP. Edit an existing Allow or Block DLP policy, or create a new policy. In the policy builder, scroll down to Configure policy settings and turn on Capture generative AI prompt content in logs. Select Save.

Data Loss Prevention will now store the user prompt and AI model response for requests that match this policy.

View prompt logs

To view generative AI prompt log details:

Go to Logs > Gateway > HTTP. Go to the DLP log you are interested in reviewing and expand the row. Select Decrypt payload log. Enter your private key and select Decrypt. In Summary > GenAI prompt captured, select View prompt.

Gateway logs will provide a summary of the conversation, including the topic and AI model used, and the user prompt and AI model's raw response if available. A text prompt must be present for DLP to capture the prompt.

Send DLP forensic copies to Logpush destination

Availability Only available on Enterprise plans.

Gateway allows you to send copies of entire HTTP requests matched in HTTP Allow and Block policies to storage destinations configured in Logpush, including third-party destinations. Forensic copies include unaltered payloads and headers which may include sensitive data. Logpush logs are encrypted in transit only, such as when sent as TLS traffic. Further encryption depends on your storage destination's policies.

To set up the DLP Forensic Copy Logpush job:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Logs > Logpush. If this is your first Logpush job, select Add a Logpush job. Otherwise, select Go to logpush configurations. In Logpush, select Create a Logpush job. Choose a Logpush destination. In Configure logpush job, choose the DLP forensic copies dataset. Select Create Logpush job. Return to Zero Trust and go to Gateway > Firewall policies > HTTP. Edit an existing Allow or Block policy, or create a new policy. Your policy does not need to include a DLP profile. In the policy builder, scroll down to Configure policy settings and turn on Send DLP forensic copies to storage. Select a storage destination. Gateway will list any configured Logpush jobs or integrations that can receive HTTP requests. Select Save policy.

DLP will now send a copy of HTTP requests that match this policy to your Logpush destination.

Logpush supports up to four DLP Forensic Copy Logpush jobs per account. By default, Gateway will send all matched HTTP requests to your configured DLP Forensic Copy jobs. To send specific policy matches to specific jobs, configure Log filters. If the request contains an archive file, DLP will only send up to 100 MB of uncompressed content to your configured storage.