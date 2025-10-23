 Skip to content
Salesforce (SAML)

This guide covers how to configure Salesforce as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

  • An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
  • Admin access to a Salesforce account

1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select SaaS.
  3. For Application, select Salesforce.
  4. For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
  5. Select Add application.
  6. Fill in the following fields:
    • Entity ID: https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com or https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com?so=<your-salesforce-org-id>, if your account was created before summer 2019 or does not have a My Domain subdomain.
    • Assertion Consumer Service URL: https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com or https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com?so=<your-salesforce-org-id>, if your account was created before summer 2019 or does not have a My Domain subdomain.
    • Name ID format: Email
  1. Copy the SSO endpoint, Public key, and Access Entity ID or Issuer.
  2. Configure Access policies for the application.
  3. Save the application.

2. Create a certificate file

  1. Paste the Public key in a text editor.
  2. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE-----.
  3. Set the file extension as .crt and save.

3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Salesforce

  1. In Salesforce, go to Setup.

  2. In the Quick Find box, enter single sign-on and select Single Sign-On Settings.

  3. In SAML Single Sign-On Settings, select New.

  4. Fill in the following fields:

    • Name: Name of the SSO provider (for example, Cloudflare Access). Users will select this name when signing in to Salesforce.
    • API name: (this will pre-populate)
    • Issuer: Paste the Access Entity ID or Issuer from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
    • Identity Provider Certificate: Upload the .crt certificate file from 2. Create a certificate file.
    • Entity ID: https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com
    • SAML Identity type: If the user's Salesforce username is their email address, select Assertion contains the User's Salesforce username. Otherwise, select Assertion contains the Federation ID from the User object and make sure the user's Federation ID matches their email address.

    Configure Federation IDs
    1. In the Quick Find box, enter users and select Users. 2. Select the user. 3. Verify that the user's Federation ID matches the email address used to authenticate to Cloudflare Access.
    • Identity Provider Login URL: SSO endpoint provided in Cloudflare Zero Trust for this application.

  5. Select Save.

4. Enable Single Sign-On in Salesforce

  1. Configure Single Sign-On settings:
    1. In the Quick Find box, enter single sign-on and select Single Sign-On Settings.
    2. (Optional) To require users to login with Cloudflare Access, turn on Disable login with Salesforce credentials.
    3. Turn on SAML Enabled.
    4. Turn on Make federation ID case-insensitive.

  2. Enable Cloudflare Access as an identity provider on your Salesforce domain:

    1. In the Quick Find box, enter domain and select My Domain.
    2. In Authentication Configuration, select Edit.
    3. In Authentication Service, turn on the Cloudflare Access provider.

To test, open an incognito browser window and go to your Salesforce domain (https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com).