Salesforce (SAML)

This guide covers how to configure Salesforce ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

Admin access to a Salesforce account

1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Select SaaS. For Application, select Salesforce. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com or https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com?so=<your-salesforce-org-id> , if your account was created before summer 2019 or does not have a My Domain subdomain.

: or , if your account was created before summer 2019 or does not have a My Domain subdomain. Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com or https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com?so=<your-salesforce-org-id> , if your account was created before summer 2019 or does not have a My Domain subdomain.

: or , if your account was created before summer 2019 or does not have a My Domain subdomain. Name ID format: Email

Note If you are unsure of which URL to use in the Entity ID and Assertion Consumer Service URL fields, you can check your Salesforce account's metadata. In Salesforce, go to the Single Sign-On Settings page and select Download Metadata. In this file, you will find the correct URLs to use.

Copy the SSO endpoint, Public key, and Access Entity ID or Issuer. Configure Access policies for the application. Save the application.

2. Create a certificate file

Paste the Public key in a text editor. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- . Set the file extension as .crt and save.

3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Salesforce

In Salesforce, go to Setup. In the Quick Find box, enter single sign-on and select Single Sign-On Settings. In SAML Single Sign-On Settings, select New. Fill in the following fields: Name: Name of the SSO provider (for example, Cloudflare Access ). Users will select this name when signing in to Salesforce.

Name of the SSO provider (for example, ). Users will select this name when signing in to Salesforce. API name: (this will pre-populate)

(this will pre-populate) Issuer: Paste the Access Entity ID or Issuer from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Paste the Access Entity ID or Issuer from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Identity Provider Certificate : Upload the .crt certificate file from 2. Create a certificate file.

: Upload the certificate file from 2. Create a certificate file. Entity ID : https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com

: SAML Identity type: If the user's Salesforce username is their email address, select Assertion contains the User's Salesforce username. Otherwise, select Assertion contains the Federation ID from the User object and make sure the user's Federation ID matches their email address. Configure Federation IDs In the Quick Find box, enter users and select Users. 2. Select the user. 3. Verify that the user's Federation ID matches the email address used to authenticate to Cloudflare Access. Identity Provider Login URL: SSO endpoint provided in Cloudflare Zero Trust for this application. Select Save.

4. Enable Single Sign-On in Salesforce

Configure Single Sign-On settings: In the Quick Find box, enter single sign-on and select Single Sign-On Settings. (Optional) To require users to login with Cloudflare Access, turn on Disable login with Salesforce credentials. Turn on SAML Enabled. Turn on Make federation ID case-insensitive. Enable Cloudflare Access as an identity provider on your Salesforce domain: In the Quick Find box, enter domain and select My Domain. In Authentication Configuration, select Edit. In Authentication Service, turn on the Cloudflare Access provider.