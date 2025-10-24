Lists
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create lists of URLs, hostnames, or other entries to reference when creating Gateway policies or Access policies. This allows you to quickly create rules that match and take actions against several items at once.
Before creating a list, make note of the limitations.
Lists can contain a single type of data each. Supported data types include:
- URLs
- Hostnames or domains
- Serial numbers
- User email addresses
- IP addresses
- Device ID numbers
To test uploading CSV lists, you can download a sample CSV file of IP address ranges or copy the following into a file:
When you format a CSV file for upload:
- Each line should be a single entry that includes a value and an optional description.
- A header row must be present for Zero Trust to recognize descriptions.
- Trailing whitespace characters are not allowed.
- CRLF (Windows) and LF (Unix) line endings are valid.
To upload the list to Zero Trust:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to My Team > Lists.
- Select Upload CSV.
- Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose a List type.
- Drag and drop a file into the CSV file window, or select a file.
- Select Create.
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Zero Trust Write
Decode the contents of the CSV file and store it as a local value:
Create a list using the
cloudflare_zero_trust_list↗ resource:
You can now use this list in the policy builder by choosing the in list operator.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to My Team > Lists.
- Select Create manual list.
- Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose a List type.
- Enter your list element manually into the Add entry field and select Add.
- Select Save.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Zero Trust Write
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Zero Trust Write
Create a list using the
cloudflare_zero_trust_list↗ resource.
Example list of IPs:
Example list of domains:
You can now use this list in the policy builder by choosing the in list operator.
In the Lists page, locate the list you want to edit.
Select Edit. This will allow you to:
- Edit list name and description by selecting on the three-dots menu to the right of your list's name.
- Delete the list by selecting the three-dots menu to the right of your list's name.
- Delete individual entries.
- Manually add entries to your list.
Once you have edited your list, select Save.
Your lists can include up to 1,000 entries for Standard plans and 5,000 for Enterprise plans. An uploaded CSV file must be smaller than 2 MB.
Hostname lists do not support wildcard entries (
*.example.com). You will need to add domains as exact matches. Adding a wildcard to lists comprised of hostnames will return an error when you save.
Gateway supports non-Latin characters by converting all domains and hostnames to Punycode ↗. Once you save a list with non-Latin characters, Gateway will display the entry as Punycode.
Lists cannot have duplicate entries. Because domains and hostnames are converted to Punycode, multiple list entries that convert to the same string will count as duplicates. For example,
éxàmple.com converts to
xn—xmple-rqa5d.com, so including both
éxàmple.com and
xn—xmple-rqa5d.com in a list will result in a duplicate error.
Gateway ignores trailing forward slashes (
/) in URLs. For example,
https://example.com and
https://example.com/ will count as the same URL and may return a duplicate error.
Extended email addresses (also known as plus addresses) are variants of an existing email address with
+ or
. modifiers. Many email providers, such as Gmail and Outlook, deliver emails intended for an extended address to its original address. For example, providers will deliver emails sent to
contact+123@example.com or
con.tact@example.com to
contact@example.com.
By default, Gateway will either filter only exact matches or all extended variants depending on the type of policy and action used:
DNS policies
|Action
|Behavior
|Allow
|Match exact address only
|Block
|Match exact address and all variants
|Override
|Match exact address and all variants
|Safe Search
|Match exact address and all variants
|YouTube Restricted
|Match exact address and all variants
Network policies
|Action
|Behavior
|Allow
|Match exact address only
|Audit SSH
|Match exact address and all variants
|Block
|Match exact address and all variants
|Network Override
|Match exact address only
HTTP policies
|Action
|Behavior
|Allow
|Match exact address only
|Block
|Match exact address and all variants
|Do Not Inspect
|Match exact address only
|Do Not Isolate
|Match exact address only
|Do Not Scan
|Match exact address only
|Isolate
|Match exact address and all variants
Other policies
|Policy type
|Behavior
|Egress policy
|Match exact address only
|Resolver policy
|Match exact address only
To force Gateway to match all email address variants, go to Settings > Network > Firewall and turn on Match extended email addresses. This setting applies to all firewall, egress, and resolver policies.
You can send 600 requests to the Gateway Lists endpoint per minute. If you exceed the rate limit, Cloudflare will block subsequent requests for 120 seconds.
