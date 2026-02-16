Bandwidth measurement
Cloudflare measures Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) usage based on the 95th percentile of bandwidth utilized by your configured network.
Cloudflare WAN bandwidth includes the sum of traffic routed to and from the Cloudflare WAN network namespace. This measurement includes traffic from the following tunnel types:
- GRE (Generic Routing Encapsulation) ↗
- IPsec (Internet Protocol Security) ↗
- Cloudflare Tunnel
- Cloudflare Network Interconnect
For each tunnel, Cloudflare uses the highest 95th percentile value (ingress or egress traffic). The usage measurement excludes WARP traffic.
To measure the 95th percentile bandwidth at each tunnel, Cloudflare records bandwidth to and from the global network at five-minute intervals, sorts these measurements in descending order, and discards the top 5% of recorded measurements. The highest remaining value is the 95th percentile bandwidth measurement for that time period.