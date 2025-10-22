Browser Isolation with firewall
If your organization uses a firewall or other policies to restrict Internet traffic, you may need to make a few changes to allow Browser Isolation to connect.
Isolated pages are served by the remoting client. This client communicates to Cloudflare's network via HTTPS and WebRTC.
The remoting client provides static assets and API endpoints. For Browser Isolation to function, you must allow:
- HTTPS traffic to
*.browser.runon port
443
Users connecting through Clientless Web Isolation also require connectivity to Cloudflare Access. For users to connect to Access, you must allow:
- HTTPS traffic to
https://<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.comon port
443
Browser Isolation uses WebRTC for low-latency communication between the local browser and the remote browser.
In order to pass WebRTC traffic, the remoting client must be able to connect to the following IP addresses:
|IP range
|Port range
|Protocol
|IPv4:
162.159.201.10 - 162.159.201.255
IPv6:
2606:4700:f2::/48
|10000 - 59999
|UDP
Each remote browser instance is randomly assigned a port, and the port that a user is allocated to will change often and without notice.
