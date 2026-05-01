Configure detection entries

Detection entries are the reusable detection logic that Cloudflare DLP uses to identify sensitive content in your web traffic and SaaS applications. You can create and manage detection entries independently of DLP profiles, then add the same entry to one or more custom profiles. You can also use detection entries in data classes.

Detection entries include:

Pattern entries — regular expressions used to detect text patterns

Predefined detection entries — Cloudflare-managed detections for specific types of sensitive content

Exact Data Match datasets — uploaded datasets of sensitive values to match against, such as customer records or account numbers

Custom Wordlist datasets — uploaded plaintext datasets used to detect terms such as product names, internal codes, or SKU numbers

Document entries — fingerprints of example documents used to find similar content

AI prompt topics — categories of prompts submitted to generative AI tools

Manage detection entries

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Detection entries to create, review, and manage detection entries.

The Detection entries section includes dedicated views for different entry types, including All, Pattern, Predefined, Datasets, Documents, and AI prompt topics. You can use search and filters to find specific entries and review details such as type, status, and last updated time.

You can add the same detection entry to multiple custom DLP profiles. When you delete a custom detection entry, Cloudflare lists the profiles that currently use it.

Predefined detection entries

Predefined detection entries are Cloudflare-managed detections for specific types of sensitive content. You can review them from the Predefined view in Detection entries and add them directly to custom DLP profiles.

For a full list, refer to Predefined detection entries.

Pattern entries

Pattern entries use regular expressions to detect text patterns in scanned content. You can create pattern entries independently of a DLP profile and reuse them across multiple custom profiles.

Regular expressions are written in Rust. Cloudflare recommends validating your regex with Rustexp ↗.

DLP detects UTF-8 characters, which can be up to 4 bytes each. Custom text pattern detections are limited to 1024 bytes in length.

DLP does not support regular expressions with + or * operators because they are prone to exceeding the length limit. For example, the regex pattern a+ can detect an infinite number of a characters. Cloudflare recommends using a{min,max} instead, such as a{1,1024} .

Create a pattern entry

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Detection entries. From the Pattern tab, select Add Pattern. Enter a name. Optionally, add a description. In Value, enter the regular expression you want to detect. Select Validate Regex. After the regex is validated, select Save.

To use a pattern entry, add it as an existing entry to one or more custom DLP profiles.

Exact Data Match datasets

Exact Data Match (EDM) datasets protect sensitive information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, and account numbers.

All EDM dataset data is encrypted before reaching Cloudflare. To detect matches, Cloudflare hashes traffic and compares it to hashes from your dataset. Matched data will be redacted in payload logs.

Prepare Exact Data Match datasets

Formatting

To prepare an Exact Data Match dataset for DLP, add your desired data to a multi-column spreadsheet. Each line must be at least six characters long. Entries do not require trailing or final commas.

For compatibility, save your file in either .csv or .txt format with LF (

) newline characters. DLP does not support CRLF ( \r

) newline characters. For information on dataset limits, refer to Account limits.

Column title cells

DLP will detect and use title cells as column names for Exact Data Match datasets. If multiple columns have the same name, DLP will append a number sign ( # ) and number to their names.

Update EDM datasets To select which Exact Data Match columns to use, you will need to reupload any EDM datasets added prior to column support.

Upload a new Exact Data Match dataset

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Detection entries. From the Datasets tab, select Add a dataset. Select Exact Data Match (EDM). Upload your dataset file. Select Next. Review and choose the detected columns you want to include. Select Next. Name your dataset. Optionally, add a description. Select Next. Review the details for your uploaded dataset. Select Save dataset.

DLP will encrypt your dataset and save its hash.

The dataset will appear in the list with an Uploading status. Once the upload is complete, the status will change to Complete. You can then add the dataset as an existing entry to one or more custom DLP profiles.

Manage existing Exact Data Match datasets

Uploaded Exact Data Match datasets are read-only. To update a dataset, you must upload a new file to replace the original.

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Detection entries. From the Datasets tab, select the dataset you want to update. Select Upload dataset and choose your updated dataset. Select Next. Review and choose the new columns. Select Next. Select Save dataset.

Your new dataset will replace the original dataset.

Remove existing column entries If you want to update an Exact Data Match dataset to remove a column in use as an existing detection entry, you must remove the existing entry from any custom DLP profiles using it before updating the dataset.

Custom Wordlist datasets

Custom Wordlist (CWL) datasets protect non-sensitive terms such as intellectual property, SKU numbers, and internal project names.

Cloudflare stores data from CWL datasets in plaintext within DLP. Plaintext matches appear in payload logs. Optionally, CWL can detect case-sensitive data.

Prepare Custom Wordlist datasets

Column title cells may result in false positives in Custom Wordlist datasets and should be removed.

Upload a new Custom Wordlist dataset

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Detection entries. From the Datasets tab, select Add a dataset. Select Custom Wordlist (CWL). Name your dataset. Optionally, add a description. In Upload file, choose your dataset file. (Optional) In Settings, turn on Enforce case sensitivity to require matched values to contain exact capitalization. Select Save.

DLP will save your dataset in cleartext.

The dataset will appear in the list with an Uploading status. Once the upload is complete, the status will change to Complete. You can then add the dataset as an existing entry to one or more custom DLP profiles.

Manage existing Custom Wordlist datasets

Uploaded Custom Wordlist datasets are read-only. To update a dataset, you must upload a new file to replace the original.

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Detection entries. From the Datasets tab, select the dataset you want to update. Select Upload dataset and choose your updated dataset. Select Next. Select Save dataset.

Your new dataset will replace the original dataset.

Document entries

You can upload example documents to detect similar content in your organization's traffic. DLP creates a unique fingerprint of the document and compares traffic against it based on how similar it is to the original. This is useful for detecting specific document types common to your organization, such as contract templates or internal reports, where the content does not reduce to a list of individual values in an uploaded dataset.

DLP stores uploaded documents encrypted at rest in a Cloudflare R2 bucket. To upload sensitive data that is only stored in memory, use Exact Data Match datasets.

Prepare document entries

DLP supports documents in .docx and .txt format. Documents must be under 10 MB.

Upload a new document entry

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Detection entries. From the Documents tab, select Add a document entry. Name your document. Optionally, add a description. In Minimum similarity for matches, enter a value between 0% and 100%. In Upload document, choose and upload your document file. Select Save.

The document will appear in the list with a Pending status. Once the upload is complete, the status will change to Complete. If you created a document entry with Terraform, the status will be No file until you upload a file.

To use your uploaded document fingerprint, add it as an existing entry to one or more custom DLP profiles.

Manage existing document entries

Uploaded document entries are read-only. To update a document entry, you must upload a new file to replace the original.

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Detection entries. From the Documents tab, choose the document you want to update and select Edit. (Optional) Update the name and minimum similarity for matches for your document entry. You can also open the existing uploaded document. In Update document entry, choose and upload your updated document file. Select Save.

Your new document entry will replace the original document entry. If your file upload fails, DLP will still use the original document fingerprint to scan traffic until you delete the entry.

AI prompt topics

DLP uses Application Granular Controls to detect and categorize prompts submitted to generative AI tools. Application Granular Controls analyzes prompts for both content and user intent. Supported AI prompt protection detections include:

Detection entry Description Content: PII Prompt contains personal information such as names, SSNs, or email addresses. Content: Credentials and Secrets Prompt contains API keys, passwords, or other sensitive credentials. Content: Source Code Prompt contains actual source code, code snippets, or proprietary algorithms. Content: Customer Data Prompt contains customer names, projects, business activities, or confidential customer contexts. Content: Financial Information Prompt contains financial numbers or confidential business data. Intent: PII Prompt requests specific personal information about individuals. Intent: Code Abuse and Malicious Code Prompt requests malicious code for attacks, exploits, or harmful activities. Intent: Jailbreak Prompt attempts to circumvent AI security policies.

Each detection entry is categorized as either Content or Intent:

Content — Detects specific text or data in the prompt itself (for example, a user pasting source code or a credit card number into a chat).

— Detects specific text or data in the prompt itself (for example, a user pasting source code or a credit card number into a chat). Intent — Detects the user's goal or objective for the AI's response (for example, a user asking an AI to generate malicious code or extract personal information).

Intent detection is useful when AI applications have access to internal data sources containing sensitive information through SaaS connectors or Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

To use an AI prompt topic, configure the corresponding predefined DLP profile or add it as an existing entry to one or more custom DLP profiles. AI prompt protection is available for ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude.