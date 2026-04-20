The Linked App Token policy selector allows an Access policy on one application to accept tokens issued for another application. This is useful when one application needs to make authenticated requests to another on behalf of a user — for example, an MCP server calling internal APIs, or a microservice forwarding user identity to a downstream service.

Linked App Token supports two flows:

Self-hosted to self-hosted — A self-hosted application forwards its Access JWT to another self-hosted application. This is the simplest setup and requires no additional OAuth configuration.

— A self-hosted application forwards its Access JWT to another self-hosted application. This is the simplest setup and requires no additional OAuth configuration. SaaS to self-hosted — An Access for SaaS application (such as an MCP server using OAuth) sends its OAuth access token to a self-hosted application.

Self-hosted to self-hosted

In this flow, Application A is a self-hosted Access application that needs to make requests to Application B, another self-hosted Access application. When a user authenticates to Application A, Cloudflare Access sends the user's JWT to Application A in the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header. Application A can then forward that token to Application B in the Cf-Access-Token header. Access will validate the token against the Linked App Token rule on Application B's policy and allow the request if the token was issued for Application A.

flowchart LR accTitle: Self-hosted to self-hosted linked app token flow User --> appA["Application A <br> (self-hosted)"] appA -- "Cf-Access-Token: <JWT>" --> appB["Application B <br> (self-hosted)"] idp[Identity provider] <--> appA

Prerequisites

1. Create a Linked App Token policy

Create a policy on Application B (the downstream application that will receive forwarded requests):

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > Access controls > Applications. Select Application B and select Edit. Go to the Policies tab and select Create new policy. Set the policy Action to Service Auth. Note The Linked App Token selector only works with the Service Auth action, similar to service token rules. For Selector, select Linked App Token. For Value, select Application A. For example, Action Rule type Selector Value Service Auth Include Linked App Token application-a Save the policy. In Application B, add the policy to the Access policies list. Save the application. Get the uid of Application A: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Revoke

Access: Apps and Policies Write

Access: Apps and Policies Read List Access applications curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response { " id " : "a1b2c3d4-e5f6-7890-abcd-ef1234567890" , " uid " : "a1b2c3d4-e5f6-7890-abcd-ef1234567890" , " type " : "self_hosted" , " name " : "application-a" , ... } Create an Access policy on the downstream application, replacing the app_uid value with the uid of Application A: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Allow requests from Application A", "decision": "non_identity", "include": [ { "linked_app_token": { "app_uid": "a1b2c3d4-e5f6-7890-abcd-ef1234567890" } } ] }' Explain Code Note The linked_app_token rule type only works with non_identity decisions, similar to service token rules.

2. Forward the Access JWT

When Cloudflare Access authenticates a user to Application A, it sends a signed JWT in the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion request header. Application A must forward this token to Application B in the Cf-Access-Token header:

Cf-Access-Token: <JWT from Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion>

When Access receives the request to Application B, it will:

Extract the token from the Cf-Access-Token header. Validate that the token was issued for Application A (matching the app_uid in the Linked App Token rule). If valid, allow the request. The user's identity from the token is propagated to the upstream headers and audit log.

SaaS to self-hosted

In this example an Access for SaaS application (for example, an MCP server that implements OAuth ↗) needs to make requests to a self-hosted Access application. The SaaS app obtains an OAuth access token from Cloudflare Access and sends it to the self-hosted application in the Authorization: Bearer header.

flowchart LR accTitle: SaaS to self-hosted linked app token flow User --> appA["Application A <br> (Access for SaaS)"] appA -- "Authorization: Bearer <token>" --> appB["Application B <br> (self-hosted)"] idp[Identity provider] <--> appA

Prerequisites

1. Create a Linked App Token policy

Create a policy on the self-hosted application (Application B):

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > Access controls > Applications. Select the self-hosted app (Application B) and select Edit. Go to the Policies tab and select Create new policy. Set the policy Action to Service Auth. Note The Linked App Token selector only works with the Service Auth action, similar to service token rules. For Selector, select Linked App Token. For Value, select the Access for SaaS app (Application A). For example, Action Rule type Selector Value Service Auth Include Linked App Token application-a Save the policy. In the self-hosted app (Application B), add the policy to the Access policies list. Save the application. Get the uid of the Access for SaaS app (Application A): Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Revoke

Access: Apps and Policies Write

Access: Apps and Policies Read List Access applications curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response { " id " : "a1b2c3d4-e5f6-7890-abcd-ef1234567890" , " uid " : "a1b2c3d4-e5f6-7890-abcd-ef1234567890" , " type " : "saas" , " name " : "my-saas-app" , ... } Create an Access policy on the downstream application, replacing the app_uid value with the uid of the Access for SaaS app (Application A): Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Allow requests from SaaS app", "decision": "non_identity", "include": [ { "linked_app_token": { "app_uid": "a1b2c3d4-e5f6-7890-abcd-ef1234567890" } } ] }' Explain Code Note The linked_app_token rule type only works with non_identity decisions, similar to service token rules.

2. Configure token forwarding

The SaaS application must forward the OAuth access_token to the self-hosted application in an HTTP header:

Authorization: Bearer ACCESS_TOKEN

The end-to-end flow is:

The user authenticates against the Access for SaaS app via OAuth. Upon success, the application receives an access_token . The application makes a request to the self-hosted application with the token in the Authorization: Bearer header. Cloudflare Access inspects the token and validates it against the linked_app_token rule. If valid, the request is allowed.

Known limitations