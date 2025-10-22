The PingOne cloud platform from PingIdentity provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports PingOne as an OIDC identity provider.

In your PingIdentity environment, go to Connections > Applications.

Select Add Application.

Enter an Application Name.

Select OIDC Web App and then Save.

Select Resource Access and add the email and profile scopes.

In the Configuration tab, select General.

Copy the Client ID, Client Secret, and Environment ID to a safe place. These ids will be used in a later step to add PingOne to Zero Trust.

In the Configuration tab, select the pencil icon.

In the Redirect URIs field, enter the following URL: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.