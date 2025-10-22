PingOne
The PingOne cloud platform from PingIdentity provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports PingOne as an OIDC identity provider.
In your PingIdentity environment, go to Connections > Applications.
Select Add Application.
Enter an Application Name.
Select OIDC Web App and then Save.
Select Resource Access and add the email and profile scopes.
In the Configuration tab, select General.
Copy the Client ID, Client Secret, and Environment ID to a safe place. These ids will be used in a later step to add PingOne to Zero Trust.
In the Configuration tab, select the pencil icon.
In the Redirect URIs field, enter the following URL:
You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.
Select Save.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
- Under Login methods, select Add new.
- Select PingOne.
- Input the Client ID, Client Secret, and Environment ID generated previously.
- (Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) ↗. PKCE will be performed on all login attempts.
- (Optional) To enable SCIM, refer to Synchronize users and groups.
- (Optional) Under Optional configurations, enter custom OIDC claims that you wish to add to your users' identity.
- Select Save.
You can now test your connection and create Access policies based on the configured login method.
