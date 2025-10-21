Downloads
Cloudflare Tunnel requires the installation of a lightweight server-side daemon,
cloudflared, to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare. If you are creating a tunnel through the dashboard, you can simply copy-paste the installation command shown in the dashboard.
To download and install
cloudflared manually, use one of the following links.
cloudflared is an open source project ↗ maintained by Cloudflare.
You can download and install
cloudflared via the Cloudflare Package Repository ↗.
Alternatively, download the latest release directly:
|Type
|amd64 / x86-64
|x86 (32-bit)
|ARM
|ARM64
|Binary
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
|.deb
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
|.rpm
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
Download and install
cloudflared via Homebrew:
Alternatively, download the latest Darwin arm64 release ↗ or latest Darwin amd64 release ↗ directly.
Download and install
cloudflared via winget ↗:
Alternatively, download the latest release directly:
|Type
|32-bit
|64-bit
|Executable
|Download ↗
|Download ↗
A Docker image of
cloudflared is available on DockerHub ↗.
Cloudflare supports versions of
cloudflared that are within one year of the most recent release. Breaking changes unrelated to feature availability may be introduced that will impact versions released more than one year ago. For example, as of January 2023 Cloudflare will support
cloudflared version 2023.1.1 to cloudflared 2022.1.1.
To update
cloudflared, refer to these instructions.
