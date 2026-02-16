NetFlow exports from Cloudflare One Appliance to Magic Network Monitoring

You can configure your Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) to export Netflow statistics for local breakout traffic to Magic Network Monitoring. This provides insights into traffic that leaves your site directly, bypassing the Cloudflare network.

The Cloudflare One Appliance uses NetFlow v9 to export flow data for breakout traffic only. You can enable and configure this export by setting the Netflow configuration for the associated site via the Cloudflare API.

Enable NetFlow exports

Note site_id associated with your Cloudflare One Appliance. To export NetFlow statistics, you will need your account ID and API token , as well as theassociated with your Cloudflare One Appliance.

Send a PUT request to the Netflow configuration endpoint for your site. In the JSON body request, you must include the collector_ip parameter. To export traffic statistics to Magic Network Monitoring, use the IP address 162.159.65.1 . This is the only field required to enable the feature.

Minimal configuration example:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/sites/ $SITE_ID /netflow_config" \ --request PUT \ --json '{ "collector_ip": "162.159.65.1" }'

You can customize the configuration by adding optional fields to the JSON payload. These fields include:

collector_port : The UDP port for the collector. The default is 2055 .

: The UDP port for the collector. The default is . sampling_rate : The rate at which packets are sampled.

: The rate at which packets are sampled. active_timeout : The timeout for active flows in seconds.

: The timeout for active flows in seconds. inactive_timeout : The timeout for inactive flows in seconds.

Full configuration example:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/sites/ $SITE_ID /netflow_config" \ --request PUT \ --json '{ "collector_ip": "162.159.65.1", "collector_port": 2055, "sampling_rate": 100, "active_timeout": 60, "inactive_timeout": 30 }'