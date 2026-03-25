DEX
Review common troubleshooting scenarios for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX).
If you do not see DEX data for specific users in your organization, verify the following:
- Client version: Ensure the users are running a version of the Cloudflare One Client that supports DEX.
- DEX enabled: Confirm that DEX is enabled for the device profile assigned to those users.
- Traffic routing: DEX requires that traffic to Cloudflare's orchestration API is not blocked by local firewalls or SSL-inspecting proxies.
The Fleet status dashboard can take several minutes to reflect changes in device connectivity. If a device remains in an incorrect state, try disconnecting and reconnecting the Cloudflare One Client to force a status update.
Remote captures require the Cloudflare One Client to be connected and able to communicate with the Cloudflare control plane. If a capture fails to start:
- Verify the device status in the Zero Trust dashboard.
- Ensure the device has sufficient disk space to store the capture files before upload.
- Check for any local firewall rules that might be blocking the capture command.
For more information, refer to the full DEX documentation.
DEX troubleshooting ❯