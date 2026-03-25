Review common troubleshooting scenarios for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX).

Data visibility

No data displayed for certain users

If you do not see DEX data for specific users in your organization, verify the following:

Client version : Ensure the users are running a version of the Cloudflare One Client that supports DEX.

: Ensure the users are running a version of the Cloudflare One Client that supports DEX. DEX enabled : Confirm that DEX is enabled for the device profile assigned to those users.

: Confirm that DEX is enabled for the device profile assigned to those users. Traffic routing: DEX requires that traffic to Cloudflare's orchestration API is not blocked by local firewalls or SSL-inspecting proxies.

Fleet status not updating

The Fleet status dashboard can take several minutes to reflect changes in device connectivity. If a device remains in an incorrect state, try disconnecting and reconnecting the Cloudflare One Client to force a status update.

Remote captures

Remote capture fails to start

Remote captures require the Cloudflare One Client to be connected and able to communicate with the Cloudflare control plane. If a capture fails to start:

Verify the device status in the Zero Trust dashboard.

Ensure the device has sufficient disk space to store the capture files before upload.

Check for any local firewall rules that might be blocking the capture command.

More DEX resources

For more information, refer to the full DEX documentation.

DEX troubleshooting ❯