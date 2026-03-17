Firewall
The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.
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Cloudflare One Client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Cloudflare One Client Checks.
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In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Reusable components > Posture checks.
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Go to Cloudflare One Client checks and select Add a check.
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Select Firewall.
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Enter a descriptive name for the check.
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Select your operating system.
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Configure Enable firewall check based on your desired security policy:
- Enabled: (Recommended) The posture check passes only if the firewall is running.
- Disabled: The posture check passes only if the firewall is turned off.
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Select Save.
Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the firewall check is returning the expected results.
Operating systems determine firewall configuration in various ways. Follow the steps below to understand how the Cloudflare One Client determines if the firewall is enabled.
macOS has two firewalls: an application-based firewall and a port-based firewall. The Cloudflare One Client will report a firewall is enabled if either firewall is running.
- Open System Settings and go to Network.
- Verify that Firewall is
Active.
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Open Terminal and run:
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Verify that Status is
Enabled.
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Open PowerShell and run:
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Verify that Enabled is
True.