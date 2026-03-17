The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.

Prerequisites

Cloudflare One Client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Cloudflare One Client Checks.

Enable the firewall check

In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Reusable components > Posture checks. Go to Cloudflare One Client checks and select Add a check. Select Firewall. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Configure Enable firewall check based on your desired security policy: Enabled : (Recommended) The posture check passes only if the firewall is running.

: (Recommended) The posture check passes only if the firewall is running. Disabled: The posture check passes only if the firewall is turned off. Note The Enable firewall check toggle does not turn the posture check on or off; rather, the toggle determines whether the Cloudflare One Client looks for an active or inactive firewall. Select Save.

Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the firewall check is returning the expected results.

Operating systems determine firewall configuration in various ways. Follow the steps below to understand how the Cloudflare One Client determines if the firewall is enabled.

On macOS

macOS has two firewalls: an application-based firewall and a port-based firewall. The Cloudflare One Client will report a firewall is enabled if either firewall is running.

Application-based firewall

Open System Settings and go to Network. Verify that Firewall is Active .

Port-based firewall

Open Terminal and run: Terminal window sudo /sbin/pfctl -s info Verify that Status is Enabled .

On Windows