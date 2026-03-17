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Firewall

The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.

Prerequisites

Enable the firewall check

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Reusable components > Posture checks.

  2. Go to Cloudflare One Client checks and select Add a check.

  3. Select Firewall.

  4. Enter a descriptive name for the check.

  5. Select your operating system.

  6. Configure Enable firewall check based on your desired security policy:

    • Enabled: (Recommended) The posture check passes only if the firewall is running.
    • Disabled: The posture check passes only if the firewall is turned off.

  7. Select Save.

Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the firewall check is returning the expected results.

Validate firewall status

Operating systems determine firewall configuration in various ways. Follow the steps below to understand how the Cloudflare One Client determines if the firewall is enabled.

On macOS

macOS has two firewalls: an application-based firewall and a port-based firewall. The Cloudflare One Client will report a firewall is enabled if either firewall is running.

Application-based firewall

  1. Open System Settings and go to Network.
  2. Verify that Firewall is Active.

Port-based firewall

  1. Open Terminal and run:

    Terminal window
    sudo /sbin/pfctl -s info

  2. Verify that Status is Enabled.

On Windows

  1. Open PowerShell and run:

    PowerShell
    Get-NetFirewallProfile -PolicyStore ActiveStore -Name Public

  2. Verify that Enabled is True.