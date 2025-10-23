Cloudflare Zero Trust can integrate with Uptycs to require that users connect to certain applications from managed devices. This service-to-service posture check uses the WARP client to read endpoint data from Uptycs. Devices are identified by their serial numbers. If multiple devices have the same serial number, Cloudflare cannot accurately match a WARP device with a third-party provider device. You must ensure that each of your devices has a unique serial number.

Prerequisites

Uptycs agent is deployed on the device.

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Service providers.

1. Obtain Uptycs Settings

The following Uptycs values are needed to set up the Uptycs posture check:

Client key

Client Secret

Customer ID

To obtain these values:

Open your Uptycs console. Go to Account Settings > API Key. Generate and download your .json file. This file will contain your Client key, Client Secret and Customer ID.

2. Add Uptycs as a service provider

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Third-party service provider integrations and select Add new. Select Uptycs. Enter any name for the provider. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection.

Enter the Client ID, Client secret and Customer ID as you noted down above. Select a Polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query Uptycs for information. Select Test and save.

3. Configure the posture check

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the Uptycs provider. Enter any name for the posture check. Configure the attributes required for the device to pass the posture check. Select Save. To test, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.

You can now use this posture check in a device posture policy.

Device posture attributes