Gateway allows you to create DNS, Network, and HTTP policies based on applications and app types. You can select individual applications or groups of app types to filter specific traffic on your network.

Applications

When you choose the Application selector in a Gateway policy builder, the Value field will include all supported applications and their respective app types. Alternatively, you can use the Gateway API to fetch a list of applications, app types, and ID numbers.

To manage a consolidated list of applications across Zero Trust, you can use the Application Library.

App types

Gateway sorts applications into the following app type groups:

Value Definition Artificial Intelligence AI assistance applications Audio Streaming Music streaming, podcasts, and other audio applications Collaboration & Online Meetings Business communication and collaboration applications Dating Online dating applications Development Software development and development operations applications Email Email applications Encrypted DNS DNS encryption applications File Sharing File sharing applications Finance & Accounting Financial and accounting applications Gaming Games and gaming applications Human Resources Employee management applications and workforce tools Instant Messaging Instant messaging applications IT Management IT deployment management applications Legal Legal tools and applications News News applications Productivity Business and productivity applications Public Cloud Public cloud infrastructure management applications Sales & Marketing Sales and marketing applications Search Engines Web search engines and applications Security Information security applications, including shadow IT Shopping Online shopping applications Social Networking Social networking applications Sports Sports streaming and news applications Video Streaming Video streaming applications Do Not Inspect Applications incompatible with the TLS certificate required by the Gateway proxy

Application hostnames

Applications categorized by Cloudflare may independently rely on a number of different internal and external resources to provide functionality. To enable effective behavior of Allow and Block Gateway policies, Zero Trust separates application definitions into hostnames and support hostnames.

Hostnames

Hostnames are domains that are core to the application and not used by other applications. These are the domains that are specifically blocked when you block an application. The App Library surfaces these hostnames in the Hostnames table for an application.

Support hostnames

Support hostnames are shared resources which applications may call in order to function. Applications can use support hostnames for content delivery, application behavior, or third-party system integrations. Blocking these hostnames may result in unexpected behavior for other policies. In addition, not taking a specific action on one of these hostnames may affect the application's behavior, even if the application hostnames are allowed. For example, assume that file-sharing-service.com relies on content-delivery.com . If you allow access to file-sharing-service.com and its associated subdomains but not content-delivery.com , some of the functionality of file-sharing-service.com may break when Gateway matches the traffic.

To ensure effective application behavior, Gateway only uses support hostnames in Allow policies. Cloudflare explicitly allows support hostname connections in these policies but will not block the connections in Block policies. For example, many Google applications use accounts.google.com for authentication. In a Zero Trust environment with highly restrictive policies, accounts.google.com must be allowed for many applications to function correctly. If you use an application with accounts.google.com in its support hostnames in an Allow policy, Gateway will allow both accounts.google.com and the application's domains.

Application controls

When you use the Application selector in an HTTP policy with the is operator, you can choose specific actions and operations to match application traffic. Supported applications and operations include:

AI ChatGPT

Google Gemini

Perplexity

Claude

File sharing Box

Dropbox

Google Drive

ShareFile

Hightail

Smash

WeTransfer

For more information, refer to Application Granular Controls.

Usage

Overlapping hostnames

Overlapping hostnames are most common for vendors with many applications, such as Google or Meta. When you use the Application selector in Gateway policies, actions taken by Gateway will be limited to the specific application defined. Gateway will also log other applications that use the same hostnames, but it will not take action unless the application was matched by the policy. For example, both the Facebook and Facebook Messenger apps use the chat-e2ee.facebook.com hostname. When evaluating traffic to the Facebook Messenger app, Gateway will only take action on Facebook Messenger traffic but may log both the Facebook and Facebook Messenger apps.

To ensure Gateway evaluates traffic with your desired precedence, order your most specific policies with the highest priority according to order of precedence.

Do Not Inspect applications

Gateway automatically groups applications incompatible with TLS decryption into the Do Not Inspect app type. As Cloudflare identifies incompatible applications, Gateway will periodically update this app type to add new applications. To ensure Gateway does not intercept any current or future incompatible traffic, you can create a Do Not Inspect HTTP policy with the entire Do Not Inspect app type selected.

When managing applications with the Application Library, Do Not Inspect applications will appear under the corresponding application. For example, the App Library will group Google Drive (Do Not Inspect) under Google Drive.

Install Cloudflare certificate manually to allow TLS decryption Instead of creating a Do Not Inspect policy for an application, you may be able to configure the application to trust a Cloudflare certificate. Doing so will allow the application to function without losing visibility into your traffic.

TLS decryption limitations

Applications can be incompatible with TLS decryption for various reasons:

Certificate pinning : Certificate pinning is a security mechanism used to prevent on-path attacks on the Internet by hardcoding information about the certificate that the application expects to receive. If the wrong certificate is received, even if it is trusted by the system, the application will refuse to connect.

Non-web traffic: Some applications send non-web traffic, such as Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) and Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP), over TLS. Gateway cannot inspect these protocols.

Microsoft 365 integration

To optimize performance for Microsoft 365 applications and services, you can bypass TLS decryption by turning on the Microsoft 365 traffic integration. This will create a Do Not Inspect policy for all Microsoft 365 domains and IP addresses ↗ specified by Microsoft. This policy also uses Cloudflare intelligence to identify other Microsoft 365 traffic not explicitly defined.

To turn on the Microsoft 365 integration:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Network > Integrated experiences. In Bypass decryption of Microsoft 365 traffic, select Create policy. To verify the policy was created, select View policy. Alternatively, go to Gateway > Firewall policies > HTTP. A policy named Microsoft 365 Auto Generated will be enabled in your list.

All future Microsoft 365 traffic will bypass Gateway logging and filtering. To disable this behavior, turn off or delete the policy.

Terraform

Terraform

Terraform users can retrieve the app types list with the cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_app_types_list data source. This allows you to create Gateway policies with the application's name rather than its numeric ID.