This guide covers best practices for updating the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP).

Cloudflare recommends deploying the latest stable release to get new bug fixes, performance improvements, and features. If you run into issues that require troubleshooting or support tickets, one of the first requested actions by our support team will be to update your clients to the latest version.

We also recognize that there is a cost associated for a business to go through an update cycle, potentially related to change management, QA version testing, and other critical activities for software updates. Customers with limited software update cycles may choose to deploy only the latest LTS (Long-term Support) release rather than deploy each stable release. This strategy reduces deployment churn while still addressing security bug fixes in a timely manner.

For more details on Cloudflare One Client support timelines and end-of-life (EOL) policies, refer to the Support lifecycle page.

Tip To get notified of new releases, subscribe to the Cloudflare One Client changelog.

Windows, macOS, and Linux

Managed devices

JAMF, Intune, and other MDM tools perform software updates by installing a new binary file. If you deployed the Cloudflare One Client using a device management tool, the update procedure will look exactly the same as your initial installation. To update the Cloudflare One Client, simply push the latest binary file with the same deployment parameters. End users will not be signed out of their client, and they will not have to manually engage with the update.

Unmanaged devices

If your users have local administration rights on their device, you can allow them to update the Cloudflare One Client on their own via the client GUI. Allow updates is usually disabled on managed devices, as it can introduce version consistency control issues if client versions are centrally managed by IT.

iOS, Android, and ChromeOS

The iOS App Store and Google Play store can automatically push automatic updates to devices which have auto update enabled. We recommend using this method to keep the Cloudflare One Agent up-to-date on your mobile devices (managed or unmanaged).

Most issues that occur after an update are due to compatibility issues between the Cloudflare One Client and third party security software. Before rolling out an update to your organization, be sure to test the new Cloudflare One Client release alongside your other software.

To deploy an update incrementally: