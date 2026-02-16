 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

DHCP server

When you use a static IP address, Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) can also act as a DHCP server in your network. To enable this feature:

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
  2. Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
  1. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to configure > Edit.
  2. Select Network Configuration > LAN configuration.
  3. In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you want to enable DHCP server.
  4. Select Edit.
  5. Under Static addressing, select This is a DHCP Server. You also have to specify:
    • The DNS server address. You can have more than one IP address. Select Add DNS Server for each server you want to add.
    • The DHCP pool start
    • The DHCP pool end