Create a tunnel (API)

Follow this guide to set up a Cloudflare Tunnel using the API.

Create an API token

Create an API token with the following permissions:

Type Item Permission Account Cloudflare Tunnel Edit Zone DNS Edit

2. Create a tunnel

Make a POST request to the Cloudflare Tunnel endpoint:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Cloudflare One Connectors Write

Cloudflare One Connector: cloudflared Write

Cloudflare Tunnel Write

Create a Cloudflare Tunnel curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /cfd_tunnel" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "api-tunnel", "config_src": "cloudflare" }'

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [], "result" : { "id" : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa", "account_tag" : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "created_at" : "2025-02-18T22:41:43.534395Z", "deleted_at" : null, "name" : "example-tunnel", "connections" : [], "conns_active_at" : null, "conns_inactive_at" : "2025-02-18T22:41:43.534395Z", "tun_type" : "cfd_tunnel", "metadata" : {}, "status" : "inactive", "remote_config" : true , "credentials_file" : { "AccountTag" : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "TunnelID" : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa", "TunnelName" : "api-tunnel", "TunnelSecret" : "bTSquyUGwLQjYJn8cI8S1h6M6wUc2ajIeT7JotlxI7TqNqdKFhuQwX3O8irSnb==" } , "token" : "eyJhIjoiNWFiNGU5Z..." } }

Copy the id and token values shown in the output. You will need these values to configure and run the tunnel.

The next steps depend on whether you want to publish an application to the Internet or connect a private network.

3a. Publish an application

Before you publish an application through your tunnel, you must:

Follow these steps to publish an application to the Internet. If you are looking to connect a private resource, skip to the Connect a network section.

Make a PUT request to route your local service URL to a public hostname. For example, Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Cloudflare One Connectors Write

Cloudflare One Connector: cloudflared Write

Cloudflare Tunnel Write Put configuration curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /cfd_tunnel/ $TUNNEL_ID /configurations" \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "config": { "ingress": [ { "hostname": "app.example.com", "service": "http://localhost:8001", "originRequest": {} }, { "service": "http_status:404" } ] } }' Note If you add a multi-level subdomain (more than one level of subdomain), you must order an Advanced Certificate for the hostname. Your ingress rules must include a catch-all rule at the end. In this example, cloudflared will respond with a 404 status code when the request does not match any of the previous hostnames. Create a DNS record for your application: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Write Create DNS Record curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /dns_records" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "type": "CNAME", "proxied": true, "name": "app.example.com", "content": "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa.cfargotunnel.com" }' This DNS record allows Cloudflare to proxy app.example.com traffic to your Cloudflare Tunnel ( <tunnel-id>.cfargotunnel.com ).

This application will be publicly available on the Internet once you run the tunnel. To allow or block specific users, create an Access application.

3b. Connect a network

To connect a private network through your tunnel, add a tunnel route:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Cloudflare One Networks Write

Cloudflare Tunnel Write

Create a tunnel route curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /teamnet/routes" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "network": "172.16.0.0/16", "tunnel_id": "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa", "comment": "Example private network route" }'

cloudflared can now route traffic to these destination IPs. To configure Zero Trust policies and connect as a user, refer to Connect private networks.

4. Install and run the tunnel

Install cloudflared on your server and run the tunnel using the token value obtained in 2. Create a tunnel. You can also get the tunnel token using the Cloudflare Tunnel token endpoint.

Linux

Windows

macOS

Docker Download and install ↗ cloudflared . Run the following command: Terminal window sudo cloudflared service install <TUNNEL_TOKEN> Download and install cloudflared . Open Command Prompt as administrator. Run the following command: cloudflared.exe service install <TUNNEL_TOKEN> Download and install cloudflared . Open a terminal window and run the following command: Terminal window sudo cloudflared service install <TUNNEL_TOKEN> Open a terminal window. Run the following command: Terminal window docker run cloudflare/cloudflared:latest tunnel --no-autoupdate run --token <TUNNEL_TOKEN>

5. Verify tunnel status

To check if the tunnel is serving traffic:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Cloudflare One Connectors Write

Cloudflare One Connectors Read

Cloudflare One Connector: cloudflared Write

Cloudflare One Connector: cloudflared Read

Cloudflare Tunnel Write

Cloudflare Tunnel Read

Get a Cloudflare Tunnel curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /cfd_tunnel/c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [], "result" : { "id" : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa", "account_tag" : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "created_at" : "2025-02-18T22:41:43.534395Z", "deleted_at" : null, "name" : "example-tunnel", "connections" : [ { "colo_name" : "bos01", "uuid" : "2xz99mfm-a59e-4924-gyh9-z9vafaw6k0i2", "id" : "2xz99mfm-a59e-4924-gyh9-z9vafaw6k0i2", "is_pending_reconnect" : false , "origin_ip" : "10.1.0.137", "opened_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.101642Z", "client_id" : "4xh4eb3f-cz0j-2aso-hu6i-36207018771a", "client_version" : "2025.2.0" } , { "colo_name" : "phl01", "uuid" : "axe2socu-2fb5-3akx-b860-898zyes3cs9q", "id" : "axe2socu-2fb5-3akx-b860-898zyes3cs9q", "is_pending_reconnect" : false , "origin_ip" : "10.1.0.137", "opened_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.006297Z", "client_id" : "4xh4eb3f-cz0j-2aso-hu6i-36207018771a", "client_version" : "2025.2.0" } , { "colo_name" : "phl01", "uuid" : "9b5y0wm9-ca7f-ibq6-8ff4-sm53xekfyym1", "id" : "9b5y0wm9-ca7f-ibq6-8ff4-sm53xekfyym1", "is_pending_reconnect" : false , "origin_ip" : "10.1.0.137", "opened_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.004721Z", "client_id" : "4xh4eb3f-cz0j-2aso-hu6i-36207018771a", "client_version" : "2025.2.0" } , { "colo_name" : "bos01", "uuid" : "g6cdeiz1-80f5-3akx-b18b-3y0ggktoxwkd", "id" : "g6cdeiz1-80f5-3akx-b18b-3y0ggktoxwkd", "is_pending_reconnect" : false , "origin_ip" : "10.1.0.137", "opened_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.110765Z", "client_id" : "4xh4eb3f-cz0j-2aso-hu6i-36207018771a", "client_version" : "2025.2.0" } ], "conns_active_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.004721Z", "conns_inactive_at" : null, "tun_type" : "cfd_tunnel", "metadata" : {}, "status" : "healthy", "remote_config" : true } }

A healthy tunnel will have four connections to Cloudflare's network.