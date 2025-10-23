Cloudflare Zero Trust can integrate with Workspace ONE to require that users connect to certain applications from managed devices. This service-to-service posture check uses the WARP client to read endpoint data from Workspace ONE. Devices are identified by their serial numbers. If multiple devices have the same serial number, Cloudflare cannot accurately match a WARP device with a third-party provider device. You must ensure that each of your devices has a unique serial number.

Prerequisites

Workspace ONE agent is deployed on the device.

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Service providers.

1. Obtain Workspace ONE Settings

The following Workspace ONE values are needed to set up the Workspace ONE posture check:

ClientID

Client Secret

REST API URL

Region-Specific token URL

To retrieve those values:

Log in to your Workspace ONE dashboard. Go to Groups & Settings > Configurations. Enter OAuth in the search bar labeled Enter a name or category. Select OAuth Client Management in the results. The OAuth Client Management screen displays. Select Add. Enter values for the Name, Description, Organization Group, and Role. Ensure that the Status is Enabled. Select Save. Copy the Client ID and Client Secret to a safe place. To obtain your REST API URL, gp tp Groups & Settings > All Settings > System > Advance > Site URLs > REST API URL. Retrieve the Region-Specific Token URL from Workspace ONE and copy it to a safe place.

2. Add Workspace ONE as a service provider

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Third-party service provider integrations and select Add new. Select Workspace ONE. Enter any name for the provider. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection.

Enter the Client ID and Client secret you noted down above. Select a Polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query Workspace ONE for information. Enter the Region-specific token URL and REST API URL you noted down above. Select Test and save.

3. Configure the posture check

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the Workspace ONE provider. Enter any name for the posture check. Configure the attributes required for the device to pass the posture check. Select Save. To test, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.

You can now use this posture check in a device posture policy.

Device posture attributes

Workspace ONE posture checks work with the Compliance flags ↗ in Workspace ONE. All compliance tests must pass for the device to be considered compliant.