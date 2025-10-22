Host selectors
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|Gateway with WARP
|Enterprise
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2025.4.929.0
|macOS
|✅
|2025.4.929.0
|Linux
|✅
|2025.4.929.0
|iOS
|❌
|Android
|❌
|ChromeOS
|❌
When Gateway receives a DNS query for hostname covered by the Application, Content Categories, Domain, and Host selectors in an Egress policy, Gateway initially resolves DNS to an IP in the
100.80.0.0/16 or
2606:4700:0cf1:4000::/64 range. This process allows Gateway to map a destination IP with a hostname at layer 4 ↗ (where Gateway evaluates Egress policies). The destination IP for a hostname is not usually known at layer 4. Prior to evaluating Egress policies, the initially resolved IP is overwritten with the correct destination IP.
Additional configuration is required when using policies with these selectors.
To turn on the selectors for your account:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Network.
- In Firewall, turn on Host selector.
Use the Patch Zero Trust account configuration endpoint to update your Zero Trust configuration. For example:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Zero Trust Write
Traffic must be on-ramped to Gateway with the following methods:
|On-ramp method
|Compatibility
|WARP
|✅
|PAC files
|✅
|Browser Isolation
|✅
|WARP Connector
|❌
|Magic WAN
|❌
Unsupported traffic will be resolved with your default Gateway settings. If you use DNS locations to send a DNS query to Gateway with IPv4, IPv6, DoT, or DoH, Gateway will not return the initial resolved IP for supported traffic nor resolve unsupported traffic.
To configure your Zero Trust organization to use Host selectors with Egress policies:
-
Ensure you have deployed WARP version 2025.4.929.0 or later on your users' desktop devices. If you need to apply your policies to mobile devices or devices running a version of WARP prior to 2025.4.929.0, add and deploy the following key-value pair to your devices' WARP configuration file (
mdm.xmlon Windows and Linux or
com.cloudflare.warp.pliston macOS):
-
In your WARP device profile, configure your Split Tunnel depending on the mode:
- Remove the route to the IP address
100.64.0.0/10from your Split Tunnel exclude list.
- Add routes to exclude the following IP addresses:
100.64.0.0/12
100.81.0.0/16
100.82.0.0/15
100.84.0.0/14
100.88.0.0/13
100.96.0.0/11
-
- Add the required Zero Trust domains or IP addresses to your Split Tunnel include list.
- Add a route to include the IP address
100.80.0.0/16.
- Remove the route to the IP address
The WARP client must be set to Gateway with WARP mode for traffic affected by these selectors to route correctly.
