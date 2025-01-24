DEX's IP visibility gives administrators insight into three different IP types per device:

Device: The private IP address of an end-user device. ISP: The public IP assigned by the ISP that the end-user device is being routed though. Gateway: The router's private IP (the router the end device is connected to.)

Note The ISP IP is only visible to users with the Zero Trust PII role.

DEX's IP visibility supports both IPv6 and IPv4 addresses.

IP information is crucial for IT administrators to accurately troubleshoot network issues and identify user locations. IT administrators face challenges like:

Pinpointing the exact location of a user experiencing issues ("AP 87 is bad.")

Identifying network access control policy violations ("NAC Policies is not applied properly.")

Troubleshooting firewall restrictions ("Firewall on VLAN 93 is blocking.")

Resolving Layer 2 and DHCP related problems.

Indirectly determining user identity and device location.

View a device's IP information

To view IP information for a user device:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to My team > Devices. Select a device, then select View details. Under Details, scroll down to IP details. Review the IP details for your selected device's most recent session.

View a device's IP history

DEX's IP visibility allows you to review an event log of a device's IP history for the last seven days. To view a device's IP history:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to My team > Devices. Select a device > View details > under Details, scroll down to IP details. Select View device history. View the device's IP history and status from the last seven days. Select a time to view more information about the device at that time.

Refer to Available metrics to review Status and Mode descriptions.

Troubleshoot with IP visbility

While IP visibility allows you to inspect a device's IP information, use DEX's live analytics to review which Cloudflare data center the device is connected to. When traffic leaves a WARP-connected end-user device, it will hit a Cloudflare data center.

To find which Cloudflare data center a device is connected to:

Follow the steps listed in View IP information to find a device's IP information. Select Device Monitoring above Device event log. Find Colo in the Device details table to review which Cloudflare data center your selected device's egress traffic is connected to.