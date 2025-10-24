Authenticate MCP server to self-hosted apps

Cloudflare Access can delegate access from any self-hosted application to an Access for SaaS MCP server via OAuth ↗. The OAuth access token authorizes the MCP server to make requests to your self-hosted applications on behalf of the user, using the user's specific permissions and scopes.

For example, your organization may wish to deploy an MCP server that helps employees interact with internal applications. You can configure Access policies to ensure that only authorized users can access those applications, either directly or by using an MCP client .

flowchart LR accTitle: Link MCP servers and self-hosted applications in Access subgraph SaaS["Access for SaaS <br> OIDC app"] mcp["MCP server <br> for internal apps"] end subgraph "Access self-hosted app" app1[Admin dashboard] end subgraph "Access self-hosted app" app2[Company wiki] end User --> client["MCP client"] client --> mcp mcp -- Access token --> app1 mcp -- Access token --> app2 idp[Identity provider] <--> SaaS

This guide covers how to use the Cloudflare API to link a self-hosted application to a remote MCP server. The core of this feature is the linked_app_token rule type, which allows an Access policy on one application to accept OAuth access tokens generated for another.

Prerequisites

1. Secure the MCP server with Access for SaaS

The first step is to add the MCP server to Cloudflare Access as an OIDC-based SaaS application. For step-by-step instructions on how to add an MCP server, refer to Secure MCP servers with Access for SaaS.

2. Get the SaaS application ID

Get the id of the MCP server SaaS application:

List Access applications curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Response { " id " : "3537a672-e4d8-4d89-aab9-26cb622918a1" , " uid " : "3537a672-e4d8-4d89-aab9-26cb622918a1" , " type " : "saas" , " name " : "mcp-server-cf-access" , ... }

3. Create an Access policy

Create the following Access policy, replacing the app_uid value with the id of your SaaS application: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Create an Access reusable policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Allow MCP server", "decision": "non_identity", "include": [ { "linked_app_token": { "app_uid": "3537a672-e4d8-4d89-aab9-26cb622918a1" } } ] }' Note The linked_app_token rule type only works with non_identity decisions, similar to service token rules. Copy the Access policy id returned in the response: Response { " created_at " : "2025-08-06T20:06:23Z" , " decision " : "non_identity" , " exclude " : [], " id " : "a38ab4d4-336d-4f49-9e97-eff8550c13fa" , " include " : [ { " linked_app_token " : { " app_uid " : "6cdc3892-f9f1-4813-a5ce-38c2753e1208" } } ], " name " : "Allow MCP server" , ... }

This policy will allow requests if they present a valid OAuth access token that was issued for the specified SaaS application.

You can add the linked_app_token policy to any self_hosted application in your Zero Trust account. Other app types (such as saas ) are not currently supported.

Get your existing self-hosted application configuration: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write

Access: Apps and Policies Read Get an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps/ $APP_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Add the Access policy to the self-hosted application. To avoid overwriting your existing configuration, the PUT request body should contain all fields returned by the previous GET request. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Update an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps/ $APP_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "policies": [ "a38ab4d4-336d-4f49-9e97-eff8550c13fa" ] }'

5. Configure the MCP server

With the policy in place, every API request to the self-hosted application must now include a valid access_token from Cloudflare Access. You will need to configure the MCP server to forward the access_token in an HTTP request header:

Authorization: Bearer ACCESS_TOKEN

The end-to-end authorization flow is as follows:

The MCP server authenticates against the Access for SaaS app via OAuth. Upon success, the MCP server receives an access_token . The MCP server makes an API request to the self-hosted application with the token in the request headers. Cloudflare Access intercepts the request to the self-hosted app, inspects the token, and validates it against the linked_app_token rule in the policy. If the token is valid and was issued for the linked SaaS app, the request is allowed. Otherwise, it is blocked.

