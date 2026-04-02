Admin activity logs
Admin activity logs record configuration changes made by members of your Cloudflare account. Use these logs to monitor when a member creates, updates, or deletes configurations in your Zero Trust organization.
To view admin activity logs, log in to Cloudflare One ↗ and go to Insights > Logs > Admin activity logs.
|Field
|Description
|Action timestamp
|Date and time when the change occurred.
|Action type
|Type of action taken (for example,
create,
update,
delete).
|Action result
|Whether the action was successful.
|Actor email
|Email address of the user who performed the action.
|Actor IP address
|IP address of the user who performed the action.
|Actor type
|Type of user that initiated the action.
|Resource type
|The type of resource that was changed.
|Resource product
|The Cloudflare product associated with the resource.
Enterprise users can export admin activity logs using Logpush. For a list of all available fields, refer to Audit Logs V2.