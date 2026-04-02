Admin activity logs record configuration changes made by members of your Cloudflare account. Use these logs to monitor when a member creates, updates, or deletes configurations in your Zero Trust organization.

To view admin activity logs, log in to Cloudflare One ↗ and go to Insights > Logs > Admin activity logs.

Explanation of the fields

Field Description Action timestamp Date and time when the change occurred. Action type Type of action taken (for example, create , update , delete ). Action result Whether the action was successful. Actor email Email address of the user who performed the action. Actor IP address IP address of the user who performed the action. Actor type Type of user that initiated the action. Resource type The type of resource that was changed. Resource product The Cloudflare product associated with the resource.

Export admin activity logs

Enterprise users can export admin activity logs using Logpush. For a list of all available fields, refer to Audit Logs V2.