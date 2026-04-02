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Admin activity logs

Admin activity logs record configuration changes made by members of your Cloudflare account. Use these logs to monitor when a member creates, updates, or deletes configurations in your Zero Trust organization.

To view admin activity logs, log in to Cloudflare One and go to Insights > Logs > Admin activity logs.

Explanation of the fields

FieldDescription
Action timestampDate and time when the change occurred.
Action typeType of action taken (for example, create, update, delete).
Action resultWhether the action was successful.
Actor emailEmail address of the user who performed the action.
Actor IP addressIP address of the user who performed the action.
Actor typeType of user that initiated the action.
Resource typeThe type of resource that was changed.
Resource productThe Cloudflare product associated with the resource.

Export admin activity logs

Enterprise users can export admin activity logs using Logpush. For a list of all available fields, refer to Audit Logs V2.