Enable Managed Rulesets
With managed rulesets, you can quickly deploy rules maintained by Cloudflare, and you can use Magic Firewall to control which rules are enabled.
To enable or disable a rule, you can specify which properties should be overridden. The overrides occur in the Managed phase, root kind ruleset. Currently, you can only have one rule in the root ruleset, but a single rule can contain multiple overrides.
You have multiple options for enabling rules:
- Select an individual rule and enable it.
- Enable multiple rules by enabling by category in the
magic-transit-phase.
- Enable an entire ruleset.
To create a managed ruleset, you must first build a request with the following:
managed_ruleset_id: The ID of the Managed phase Managed kind ruleset that contains the rule you want to enable.
managed_rule_id: The ID of the rule you want to enable.
Additionally, you need the properties you want to override. The properties you can override include:
enabled: This value can be set to
trueor
false. When set to
true, the rule matches packets and applies the rule's default action if the action is not overridden. When set to
false, the rule is disabled and does not match any packets.
action: The value can be set to
logso the rule only produces logs instead of applying the rule's default action.
The
enabled and
action properties for a rule are set in the Managed phase Managed kind ruleset. All rules in the Managed phase are currently disabled by default.
The example below contains a request for a Managed phase Managed Kind ruleset.
To ensure a root kind ruleset only contains one rule, patch the rule to enable new managed rules.
Building off the example from the previous step, the example below enables a category to select multiple rules instead of a single rule. The category will be set to
log mode, which means the rule can produce logs but will not accept or drop packets.
To enable the complete ruleset or enable all rules, send the request below.
To delete a ruleset, refer to Delete a rule in a ruleset.
You can also use the dashboard to enable managed rulesets:
- In the Cloudflare One ↗ dashboard, go to Traffic policies > Firewall policies.
- Select Packet filtering and go to Managed. This is where the dashboard lists all your managed rules.
- To enable a rule, turn Status on.
To edit a rule:
- In the Cloudflare One ↗ dashboard, go to Traffic policies > Firewall policies.
- Select Packet filtering and go to Managed. This is where the dashboard lists all your managed rules.
- Select the three dots > Edit.
- Make the necessary changes, then select Save.
To view basic information about your rules:
- In the Cloudflare One ↗ dashboard, go to Traffic policies > Firewall policies.
- Select Packet filtering and go to Managed. This is where the dashboard lists all your managed rules.
- Locate your managed rule, select the three dots > View.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-