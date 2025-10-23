Add an infrastructure application
Access for Infrastructure allows you to have granular control over how users access individual servers, clusters, or databases. By adding an infrastructure application to Cloudflare Access, you can configure how users authenticate to the resource as well as control and authorize the ports, protocols, and usernames that they can connect with. Access and command logs ensure regulatory compliance and allow for auditing of user activity in case of a security breach.
- Connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare using
cloudflaredor WARP Connector.
- Deploy the WARP client on user devices in Gateway with WARP mode.
A target represents a single resource in your infrastructure (such as a server, Kubernetes cluster, database, or container) that users will connect to through Cloudflare.
Targets are protocol-agnostic, meaning that you do not need to define a new target for each protocol that runs on the server. To create a new target:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Targets.
- Select Add a target.
- In Target hostname, enter a user-friendly name for the target. We recommend using the server hostname, for example
production-server. The target hostname does not need to be unique and can be reused for multiple targets. Hostnames are used to define the targets secured by an Access application; they are not used for DNS address resolution.
Hostname format restrictions
- Case insensitive
- Contain no more than 253 characters
- Contain only alphanumeric characters,
-, or
.(no spaces allowed)
- Start and end with an alphanumeric character
- In IP addresses, enter the IPv4 and/or IPv6 address of the target resource. The dropdown menu will not populate until you type in the full IP address.
- In the dropdown menu, select the IP address and virtual network where the resource is located. This IP address and virtual network pairing is now assigned to this target and cannot be reused in another target by design.
- Select Add target.
Make a
POST request to the Infrastructure Access Targets endpoint:
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Zero Trust Write
-
-
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_infrastructure_access_target↗ resource:
Next, create an Access application to secure the target.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
-
Select Add an application.
-
Select Infrastructure.
-
Enter any name for the application.
-
In Target criteria, select the target hostname(s) that you want to secure. This application definition will apply to all targets that share the selected hostname, including any targets added in the future. Similarly, if you later decide to change the hostname for a target, the renamed target will no longer be covered by this application.
-
Enter the Protocol and Port that will be used to connect to the server.
-
(Optional) If a protocol runs on more than one port, select Add new target criteria and reconfigure the same target hostname and protocol with a different port number.
-
Select Next.
-
To secure your targets, configure a policy that defines who can connect and how they can connect:
-
Enter any name for your policy.
-
Create a rule that matches the users who are allowed to reach the targets. For more information, refer to Access policies and review the list of infrastructure policy selectors.
-
In Connection context, configure the following settings:
- SSH user: Enter the UNIX usernames that users can log in as (for example,
rootor
ec2-user).
- Allow users to log in as their email alias: (Optional) When selected, users who match your policy definition will be able to access the target using their lowercased email address prefix. For example,
Jdoe@company.comcould log in as
jdoe.
- SSH user: Enter the UNIX usernames that users can log in as (for example,
-
-
Select Add application.
Make a
POST request to the Access applications endpoint:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
-
Use the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application↗ resource to create an infrastructure application:
-
Use the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy↗ resource to add an infrastructure policy to the application:
The targets in this application are now secured by your infrastructure policies.
By default, Cloudflare will evaluate Access application policies after evaluating all Gateway network policies. To evaluate Access applications before or after specific Gateway policies:
Create the following Gateway network policy:
Selector Operator Value Action Access Infrastructure Target is Present Allow
Update the policy's order of precedence using the dashboard or API.
This Gateway policy will apply to all Access for Infrastructure targets, including RDP and SSH.
Certain protocols require configuring the server to trust connections through Access for Infrastructure. For more information, refer to the protocol-specific tutorial:
Users connect to the target's IP address using their preferred client software. The user must be logged into WARP on their device, but no other system configuration is required. You can optionally configure a private DNS resolver to allow connections to the target's private hostname.
To connect to targets that are in different VNETS, users will need to switch their connected virtual network in the WARP client.
Feature availability
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2024.9.346.0
|macOS
|✅
|2024.9.346.0
|Linux
|✅
|2024.9.346.0
|iOS
|❌
|Android
|❌
|ChromeOS
|❌
Users can use
warp-cli to display a list of targets they can access. On the WARP device, open a terminal and run the following command:
You can optionally add flags to filter the output. For example:
To view all available filters, type
warp-cli target list --help.
To revoke a user's access to all infrastructure targets, you can either revoke the user from Zero Trust or revoke their device. Cloudflare does not currently support revoking a user's session for a specific target.
The following Access policy selectors are available for securing infrastructure applications:
- Emails ending in
- SAML group
- Country
- Authentication method
- Device posture
- Entra group, GitHub organization, Google Workspace group, Okta group
