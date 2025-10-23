Add an infrastructure application

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering All plans System Availability Windows ✅ macOS ✅ Linux ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ ChromeOS ✅

Access for Infrastructure allows you to have granular control over how users access individual servers, clusters, or databases. By adding an infrastructure application to Cloudflare Access, you can configure how users authenticate to the resource as well as control and authorize the ports, protocols, and usernames that they can connect with. Access and command logs ensure regulatory compliance and allow for auditing of user activity in case of a security breach.

Note Access for Infrastructure currently only supports SSH. To connect using other protocols, add a self-hosted private application. For browser-based SSH, RDP, or VNC, refer to browser-rendered terminal.

Prerequisites

Connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare using cloudflared or WARP Connector.

or WARP Connector. Deploy the WARP client on user devices in Gateway with WARP mode.

1. Add a target

A target represents a single resource in your infrastructure (such as a server, Kubernetes cluster, database, or container) that users will connect to through Cloudflare.

Targets are protocol-agnostic, meaning that you do not need to define a new target for each protocol that runs on the server. To create a new target:

Dashboard

API

Terraform In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Networks > Targets. Select Add a target. In Target hostname, enter a user-friendly name for the target . We recommend using the server hostname, for example production-server . The target hostname does not need to be unique and can be reused for multiple targets. Hostnames are used to define the targets secured by an Access application; they are not used for DNS address resolution. Hostname format restrictions Case insensitive

Contain no more than 253 characters

Contain only alphanumeric characters, - , or . (no spaces allowed)

, or (no spaces allowed) Start and end with an alphanumeric character In IP addresses, enter the IPv4 and/or IPv6 address of the target resource. The dropdown menu will not populate until you type in the full IP address. Note If the target IP does not appear in the dropdown, go to Networks > Routes and confirm that the IP routes through Cloudflare Tunnel. In the dropdown menu, select the IP address and virtual network where the resource is located. This IP address and virtual network pairing is now assigned to this target and cannot be reused in another target by design. Select Add target. Make a POST request to the Infrastructure Access Targets endpoint: Create new target curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /infrastructure/targets" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "hostname": "infra-access-target", "ip": { "ipv4": { "ip_addr": "187.26.29.249", "virtual_network_id": "c77b744e-acc8-428f-9257-6878c046ed55" }, "ipv6": { "ip_addr": "64c0:64e8:f0b4:8dbf:7104:72b0:ec8f:f5e0", "virtual_network_id": "c77b744e-acc8-428f-9257-6878c046ed55" } } }' Provider versions The following example requires Cloudflare provider version >=4.45.0 . Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Zero Trust Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_infrastructure_access_target ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_infrastructure_access_target" "infra-ssh-target" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id hostname = "infra-access-target" ip = { ipv4 = { ip_addr = "187.26.29.249" virtual_network_id = "c77b744e-acc8-428f-9257-6878c046ed55" } ipv6 = { ip_addr = "64c0:64e8:f0b4:8dbf:7104:72b0:ec8f:f5e0" virtual_network_id = "c77b744e-acc8-428f-9257-6878c046ed55" } } }

Next, create an Access application to secure the target.

2. Add an infrastructure application

Dashboard

API

Terraform (v4) In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application. Select Infrastructure. Enter any name for the application. In Target criteria, select the target hostname(s) that you want to secure. This application definition will apply to all targets that share the selected hostname, including any targets added in the future. Similarly, if you later decide to change the hostname for a target, the renamed target will no longer be covered by this application. Enter the Protocol and Port that will be used to connect to the server. (Optional) If a protocol runs on more than one port, select Add new target criteria and reconfigure the same target hostname and protocol with a different port number. Note Access for Infrastructure only supports assigning one protocol per port. You can reuse a port/protocol pairing across infrastructure applications, but the port cannot be reassigned to another protocol. Select Next. To secure your targets, configure a policy that defines who can connect and how they can connect: Enter any name for your policy. Create a rule that matches the users who are allowed to reach the targets. For more information, refer to Access policies and review the list of infrastructure policy selectors. In Connection context, configure the following settings: SSH user : Enter the UNIX usernames that users can log in as (for example, root or ec2-user ).

: Enter the UNIX usernames that users can log in as (for example, or ). Allow users to log in as their email alias: (Optional) When selected, users who match your policy definition will be able to access the target using their lowercased email address prefix. For example, Jdoe@company.com could log in as jdoe . Note Cloudflare will not create new users on the target. UNIX users must already be present on the server. Select Add application. Make a POST request to the Access applications endpoint: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Add an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Example infrastructure app", "type": "infrastructure", "target_criteria": [ { "target_attributes": { "hostname": [ "infra-access-target" ] }, "port": 22, "protocol": "SSH" } ], "policies": [ { "name": "Allow a specific email", "decision": "allow", "include": [ { "email": { "email": "jdoe@company.com" } } ], "connection_rules": { "ssh": { "usernames": [ "root", "ec2-user" ] } } } ] }' Provider versions The following example requires Cloudflare provider version >=4.45.0 . Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Access: Apps and Policies Write Use the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application ↗ resource to create an infrastructure application: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application" "infra-app" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Example infrastructure app" type = "infrastructure" target_criteria { port = 22 protocol = "SSH" target_attributes { name = "hostname" values = [ "infra-access-target" ] } } } Use the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy ↗ resource to add an infrastructure policy to the application: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "infra-app-policy" { application_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application . infra-app . id account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Allow a specific email" decision = "allow" precedence = 1 include { email = [ "jdoe@company.com" ] } connection_rules { ssh { usernames = [ "root" , "ec2-user" ] } } }

The targets in this application are now secured by your infrastructure policies.

3. (Recommended) Modify order of precedence in Gateway

By default, Cloudflare will evaluate Access application policies after evaluating all Gateway network policies. To evaluate Access applications before or after specific Gateway policies:

Create the following Gateway network policy: Selector Operator Value Action Access Infrastructure Target is Present Allow Update the policy's order of precedence using the dashboard or API.

This Gateway policy will apply to all Access for Infrastructure targets, including RDP and SSH.

Note Users must pass the policies in your Access application before they are granted access. The Gateway Allow policy is strictly for routing and connectivity purposes.

4. Configure the server

Certain protocols require configuring the server to trust connections through Access for Infrastructure. For more information, refer to the protocol-specific tutorial:

5. Connect as a user

Users connect to the target's IP address using their preferred client software. The user must be logged into WARP on their device, but no other system configuration is required. You can optionally configure a private DNS resolver to allow connections to the target's private hostname.

Connect to different VNET

To connect to targets that are in different VNETS, users will need to switch their connected virtual network in the WARP client.

Note If a user is connected to a target in VNET-A and needs to connect to a target in VNET-B, switching their VNET will not break any existing connections to targets within VNET-A. At present, connections are maintained between VNETs.

Display available targets

Feature availability System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.9.346.0 macOS ✅ 2024.9.346.0 Linux ✅ 2024.9.346.0 iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

Users can use warp-cli to display a list of targets they can access. On the WARP device, open a terminal and run the following command:

Terminal window warp-cli target list

╭──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────┬───────┬───────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬────────────╮ │ Target ID │ Protocol │ Port │ Attributes │ IP (Virtual Network ) │ Usernames │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼───────┼───────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼────────────┤ │ 0193f22a-9df3-78e3-b5bb-7ab631903306 │ SSH │ 22 │ hostname: do-target │ 10.116.0.3 (a1net) │ alice │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼───────┼───────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼────────────┤ │ 0193f22a-9df3-78e3-b5bb-7ab631903306 │ SSH │ 23 │ hostname: do-target │ 10.116.0.3 (a1net) │ root │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼───────┼───────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼────────────┤ │ 01943cff-6130-7989-8bff-cbc02b59a2b1 │ SSH │ 80 │ hostname: az-target │ 172.16.0.0 (b1net) │ alice, bob │ ╰──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴───────┴───────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴────────────╯

You can optionally add flags to filter the output. For example:

Terminal window warp-cli target list --attribute hostname=do-target --username root

To view all available filters, type warp-cli target list --help .

Revoke a user's session

To revoke a user's access to all infrastructure targets, you can either revoke the user from Zero Trust or revoke their device. Cloudflare does not currently support revoking a user's session for a specific target.

Infrastructure policy selectors

