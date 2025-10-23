 Skip to content
Add an infrastructure application

Feature availability
WARP modesZero Trust plans
  • Gateway with WARP
  • Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering
All plans
SystemAvailability
Windows
macOS
Linux
iOS
Android
ChromeOS

Access for Infrastructure allows you to have granular control over how users access individual servers, clusters, or databases. By adding an infrastructure application to Cloudflare Access, you can configure how users authenticate to the resource as well as control and authorize the ports, protocols, and usernames that they can connect with. Access and command logs ensure regulatory compliance and allow for auditing of user activity in case of a security breach.

Prerequisites

1. Add a target

A target represents a single resource in your infrastructure (such as a server, Kubernetes cluster, database, or container) that users will connect to through Cloudflare.

Targets are protocol-agnostic, meaning that you do not need to define a new target for each protocol that runs on the server. To create a new target:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Networks > Targets.
  2. Select Add a target.
  3. In Target hostname, enter a user-friendly name for the target. We recommend using the server hostname, for example production-server. The target hostname does not need to be unique and can be reused for multiple targets. Hostnames are used to define the targets secured by an Access application; they are not used for DNS address resolution.

    Hostname format restrictions
    • Case insensitive
    • Contain no more than 253 characters
    • Contain only alphanumeric characters, -, or . (no spaces allowed)
    • Start and end with an alphanumeric character
  4. In IP addresses, enter the IPv4 and/or IPv6 address of the target resource. The dropdown menu will not populate until you type in the full IP address.
  1. In the dropdown menu, select the IP address and virtual network where the resource is located. This IP address and virtual network pairing is now assigned to this target and cannot be reused in another target by design.
  2. Select Add target.

Next, create an Access application to secure the target.

2. Add an infrastructure application

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.

  2. Select Add an application.

  3. Select Infrastructure.

  4. Enter any name for the application.

  5. In Target criteria, select the target hostname(s) that you want to secure. This application definition will apply to all targets that share the selected hostname, including any targets added in the future. Similarly, if you later decide to change the hostname for a target, the renamed target will no longer be covered by this application.

  6. Enter the Protocol and Port that will be used to connect to the server.

  7. (Optional) If a protocol runs on more than one port, select Add new target criteria and reconfigure the same target hostname and protocol with a different port number.

  8. Select Next.

  9. To secure your targets, configure a policy that defines who can connect and how they can connect:

    1. Enter any name for your policy.

    2. Create a rule that matches the users who are allowed to reach the targets. For more information, refer to Access policies and review the list of infrastructure policy selectors.

    3. In Connection context, configure the following settings:

      • SSH user: Enter the UNIX usernames that users can log in as (for example, root or ec2-user).
      • Allow users to log in as their email alias: (Optional) When selected, users who match your policy definition will be able to access the target using their lowercased email address prefix. For example, Jdoe@company.com could log in as jdoe.

  10. Select Add application.

The targets in this application are now secured by your infrastructure policies.

By default, Cloudflare will evaluate Access application policies after evaluating all Gateway network policies. To evaluate Access applications before or after specific Gateway policies:

  1. Create the following Gateway network policy:

    SelectorOperatorValueAction
    Access Infrastructure TargetisPresentAllow

  2. Update the policy's order of precedence using the dashboard or API.

This Gateway policy will apply to all Access for Infrastructure targets, including RDP and SSH.

4. Configure the server

Certain protocols require configuring the server to trust connections through Access for Infrastructure. For more information, refer to the protocol-specific tutorial:

5. Connect as a user

Users connect to the target's IP address using their preferred client software. The user must be logged into WARP on their device, but no other system configuration is required. You can optionally configure a private DNS resolver to allow connections to the target's private hostname.

Connect to different VNET

To connect to targets that are in different VNETS, users will need to switch their connected virtual network in the WARP client.

Display available targets

Feature availability
SystemAvailabilityMinimum WARP version
Windows2024.9.346.0
macOS2024.9.346.0
Linux2024.9.346.0
iOS
Android
ChromeOS

Users can use warp-cli to display a list of targets they can access. On the WARP device, open a terminal and run the following command:

Terminal window
warp-cli target list
╭──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────┬───────┬───────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬────────────╮
 Target ID                             Protocol  Port   Attributes             IP (Virtual Network) │ Usernames  │
├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼───────┼───────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼────────────┤
 0193f22a-9df3-78e3-b5bb-7ab631903306  SSH       22     hostname: do-target    10.116.0.3 (a1net)   │ alice      │
├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼───────┼───────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼────────────┤
 0193f22a-9df3-78e3-b5bb-7ab631903306  SSH       23     hostname: do-target    10.116.0.3 (a1net)   │ root       │
├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────┼───────┼───────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼────────────┤
 01943cff-6130-7989-8bff-cbc02b59a2b1  SSH       80     hostname: az-target    172.16.0.0 (b1net)   │ alice, bob │
╰──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴───────┴───────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴────────────╯

You can optionally add flags to filter the output. For example:

Terminal window
warp-cli target list --attribute hostname=do-target --username root

To view all available filters, type warp-cli target list --help.

Revoke a user's session

To revoke a user's access to all infrastructure targets, you can either revoke the user from Zero Trust or revoke their device. Cloudflare does not currently support revoking a user's session for a specific target.

Infrastructure policy selectors

The following Access policy selectors are available for securing infrastructure applications:

  • Email
  • Emails ending in
  • SAML group
  • Country
  • Authentication method
  • Device posture
  • Entra group, GitHub organization, Google Workspace group, Okta group