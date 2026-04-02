Tunnel audit logs
Audit logs for Tunnel are available in the account section of the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ which you can find by selecting your name or email in the upper right-hand corner of the dashboard. The following actions are logged:
|Action
|Description
|Registered
|This is logged when Tunnel is started and connects to the Cloudflare edge.
|Unregistered
|This is logged when Tunnel is disconnected from the Cloudflare edge.
|CNAME add
|This is logged when Tunnel registers a new DNS (CNAME or AAAA) record for the tunneled application.