Create Rate Limiting policies (beta)
Rate limiting policies (beta) allow you to manage incoming traffic to your network for specific locations.
This guide will teach you how to create a policy for when incoming packets match, and in cases where your rate exceeds a certain value (in packets or bits).
To add a policy:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Firewall Policies ↗ page.
- In the Rate limiting tab, select Add a policy.
- Fill out the information for your new policy:
- Select the Field: At the moment, you can only choose a data center name.
- Select the Operator: Choose among equals or is in.
- Select the Value.
- When you are done, select Save policy.
To edit a policy:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Firewall Policies ↗ page.
- Select the Rate limiting tab.
- Locate the policy you want to edit in the list and select Edit.
- Edit the policy with your changes and select Edit policy.
To delete an existing policy:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Firewall Policies ↗ page.
- Select the Rate limiting tab.
- Locate the policy you want to delete from the list.
- Selet the three dots, then select Remove.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-