Deploy cloudflared replicas
To deploy multiple instances of
cloudflared, you can create and configure one tunnel and run it on multiple hosts. If your tunnel runs as a service, only one
cloudflared instance is allowed per host.
You can run the same tunnel across various
cloudflared processes for up to 100 connections (25 replicas) per tunnel. Cloudflare Load Balancers and DNS records can still point to the tunnel and its UUID. Traffic will be sent to all
cloudflared processes associated with the tunnel.
- To create a remotely-managed tunnel, follow the dashboard setup guide.
- On the Tunnels page, select your newly created tunnel.
- In the side panel, scroll down to Connectors to view the
cloudflaredinstances for that tunnel.
- Select Edit.
- Select the operating system of the host where you want to deploy a replica.
- Copy the installation command and run it on the host.
The new replica will appear on the Connectors list for the tunnel. All replicas will serve the same routes and use the same configuration parameters.
-
To create a locally-managed tunnel, complete Steps 1 through 5 in the CLI setup guide.
-
Run your newly created tunnel.
This will start a
cloudflaredinstance and generate a unique
connector_id.
-
In a separate window or on another host, run the same command again:
This will initialize another
cloudflaredinstance and generate another
connector_id.
-
Run
tunnel infoto show each
cloudflaredinstance running your tunnel:
This will output your tunnel UUID as well as two Connector IDs, one for each
cloudflared process running your tunnel. With this command, you can also see that your tunnel is now being served by eight connections.
