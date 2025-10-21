Deploy cloudflared replicas

To deploy multiple instances of cloudflared , you can create and configure one tunnel and run it on multiple hosts. If your tunnel runs as a service, only one cloudflared instance is allowed per host.

You can run the same tunnel across various cloudflared processes for up to 100 connections (25 replicas) per tunnel. Cloudflare Load Balancers and DNS records can still point to the tunnel and its UUID. Traffic will be sent to all cloudflared processes associated with the tunnel.

Deploy replicas in Kubernetes For information about running cloudflared in a Kubernetes deployment, refer to the Kubernetes guide.

Remotely-managed tunnels

To create a remotely-managed tunnel, follow the dashboard setup guide. On the Tunnels page, select your newly created tunnel. In the side panel, scroll down to Connectors to view the cloudflared instances for that tunnel. Select Edit. Select the operating system of the host where you want to deploy a replica. Copy the installation command and run it on the host.

The new replica will appear on the Connectors list for the tunnel. All replicas will serve the same routes and use the same configuration parameters.

Locally-managed tunnels

To create a locally-managed tunnel, complete Steps 1 through 5 in the CLI setup guide. Run your newly created tunnel. Terminal window cloudflared tunnel run <NAME> This will start a cloudflared instance and generate a unique connector_id . In a separate window or on another host, run the same command again: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel run <NAME> This will initialize another cloudflared instance and generate another connector_id . Run tunnel info to show each cloudflared instance running your tunnel: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel info <NAME>