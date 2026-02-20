Beta

Codemode lets LLMs write and execute code that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. Inspired by CodeAct ↗, it works because LLMs are better at writing code than making individual tool calls — they have seen millions of lines of real-world TypeScript but only contrived tool-calling examples.

The @cloudflare/codemode package converts your tools into typed TypeScript APIs, gives the LLM a single "write code" tool, and executes the generated code in a secure, isolated Worker sandbox.

Warning Codemode is experimental and may have breaking changes in future releases. Use with caution in production.

When to use Codemode

Codemode is most useful when the LLM needs to:

Chain multiple tool calls with logic between them (conditionals, loops, error handling)

For simple, single tool calls, standard AI SDK tool calling is simpler and sufficient.

Installation

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/codemode ai zod

Quick start

Use the standard AI SDK tool() function:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const tools = { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get weather for a location" , inputSchema : z . object ( { location : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ location }) => `Weather in ${ location } : 72°F, sunny` , } ) , sendEmail : tool ( { description : "Send an email" , inputSchema : z . object ( { to : z . string () , subject : z . string () , body : z . string () , } ) , execute : async ({ to , subject , body }) => `Email sent to ${ to } ` , } ) , }; TypeScript import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const tools = { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get weather for a location" , inputSchema : z . object ( { location : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ location }) => `Weather in ${ location } : 72°F, sunny` , } ) , sendEmail : tool ( { description : "Send an email" , inputSchema : z . object ( { to : z . string () , subject : z . string () , body : z . string () , } ) , execute : async ({ to , subject , body }) => `Email sent to ${ to } ` , } ) , };

2. Create the codemode tool

createCodeTool takes your tools and an executor, and returns a single AI SDK tool:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools , executor } ) ; TypeScript import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools , executor } ) ;

3. Use with streamText

Pass the codemode tool to streamText or generateText like any other tool. You choose the model:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText } from "ai" ; const result = streamText ( { model , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages , tools : { codemode }, } ) ; TypeScript import { streamText } from "ai" ; const result = streamText ( { model , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages , tools : { codemode }, } ) ;

When the LLM decides to use codemode, it writes an async arrow function like:

JavaScript async () => { const weather = await codemode . getWeather ( { location : "London" } ) ; if ( weather . includes ( "sunny" )) { await codemode . sendEmail ( { to : "team@example.com" , subject : "Nice day!" , body : `It's ${ weather } ` , } ) ; } return { weather , notified : true }; };

The code runs in an isolated Worker sandbox, tool calls are dispatched back to the host via Workers RPC, and the result is returned to the LLM.

Configuration

Wrangler bindings

Add a worker_loaders binding to your wrangler.jsonc . This is the only binding required:

Vite configuration

If you use zod-to-ts (which codemode depends on), add a __filename define to your Vite config:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ react () , cloudflare () , tailwindcss ()] , define : { __filename : "'index.ts'" , }, } ) ; TypeScript export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ react () , cloudflare () , tailwindcss ()] , define : { __filename : "'index.ts'" , }, } ) ;

How it works

createCodeTool generates TypeScript type definitions from your tools and builds a description the LLM can read. The LLM writes an async arrow function that calls codemode.toolName(args) . The code is normalized via AST parsing (acorn) and sent to the executor. DynamicWorkerExecutor spins up an isolated Worker via WorkerLoader . Inside the sandbox, a Proxy intercepts codemode.* calls and routes them back to the host via Workers RPC ( ToolDispatcher extends RpcTarget ). Console output ( console.log , console.warn , console.error ) is captured and returned in the result.

Network isolation

External fetch() and connect() are blocked by default — enforced at the Workers runtime level via globalOutbound: null . Sandboxed code can only interact with the host through codemode.* tool calls.

To allow controlled outbound access, pass a Fetcher :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , globalOutbound : null , // default — fully isolated // globalOutbound: env.MY_OUTBOUND_SERVICE // route through a Fetcher } ) ; TypeScript const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , globalOutbound : null , // default — fully isolated // globalOutbound: env.MY_OUTBOUND_SERVICE // route through a Fetcher } ) ;

Using with an Agent

The typical pattern is to create the executor and codemode tool inside an Agent's message handler:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onChatMessage () { const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : myTools , executor , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . state . messages ) , tools : { codemode }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; // Stream response back to client... } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { async onChatMessage () { const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : myTools , executor , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . state . messages ) , tools : { codemode }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; // Stream response back to client... } }

MCP tools work the same way — merge them into the tool set:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : { ... myTools , ... this . mcp . getAITools () , }, executor , } ) ; TypeScript const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : { ... myTools , ... this . mcp . getAITools () , }, executor , } ) ;

Tool names with hyphens or dots (common in MCP) are automatically sanitized to valid JavaScript identifiers (for example, my-server.list-items becomes my_server_list_items ).

The Executor interface

The Executor interface is deliberately minimal — implement it to run code in any sandbox:

TypeScript interface Executor { execute ( code : string , fns : Record < string , ( ... args : unknown [] ) => Promise < unknown >>, ) : Promise < ExecuteResult >; } interface ExecuteResult { result : unknown ; error ?: string ; logs ?: string [] ; }

DynamicWorkerExecutor is the built-in Cloudflare Workers implementation. You can build your own for Node VM, QuickJS, containers, or any other sandbox.

API reference

Returns an AI SDK compatible Tool .

Option Type Default Description tools ToolSet | ToolDescriptors required Your tools (AI SDK tool() or raw descriptors) executor Executor required Where to run the generated code description string auto-generated Custom tool description. Use \{\{types\}\} for type defs

DynamicWorkerExecutor

Executes code in an isolated Cloudflare Worker via WorkerLoader .

Option Type Default Description loader WorkerLoader required Worker Loader binding from env.LOADER timeout number 30000 Execution timeout in ms globalOutbound Fetcher | null null Network access control. null = blocked, Fetcher = routed

Generates TypeScript type definitions from your tools. Used internally by createCodeTool but exported for custom use (for example, displaying types in a frontend).

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const types = generateTypes ( myTools ) ; // Returns: // type CreateProjectInput = { name: string; description?: string } // declare const codemode: { // createProject: (input: CreateProjectInput) => Promise<unknown>; // } TypeScript import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const types = generateTypes ( myTools ) ; // Returns: // type CreateProjectInput = { name: string; description?: string } // declare const codemode: { // createProject: (input: CreateProjectInput) => Promise<unknown>; // }

Converts tool names into valid JavaScript identifiers.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { sanitizeToolName } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; sanitizeToolName ( "get-weather" ) ; // "get_weather" sanitizeToolName ( "3d-render" ) ; // "_3d_render" sanitizeToolName ( "delete" ) ; // "delete_" TypeScript import { sanitizeToolName } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; sanitizeToolName ( "get-weather" ) ; // "get_weather" sanitizeToolName ( "3d-render" ) ; // "_3d_render" sanitizeToolName ( "delete" ) ; // "delete_"

Security considerations

Code runs in isolated Worker sandboxes — each execution gets its own Worker instance.

— each execution gets its own Worker instance. External network access ( fetch , connect ) is blocked by default at the runtime level.

, ) is at the runtime level. Tool calls are dispatched via Workers RPC, not network requests.

Execution has a configurable timeout (default 30 seconds).

(default 30 seconds). Console output is captured separately and does not leak to the host.

Current limitations

Tool approval ( needsApproval ) is not supported yet. Tools with needsApproval: true execute immediately inside the sandbox without pausing for approval. Support for approval flows within codemode is planned. For now, do not pass approval-required tools to createCodeTool — use them through standard AI SDK tool calling instead.

Tools with execute immediately inside the sandbox without pausing for approval. Support for approval flows within codemode is planned. For now, do not pass approval-required tools to — use them through standard AI SDK tool calling instead. Requires Cloudflare Workers environment for DynamicWorkerExecutor .

. Limited to JavaScript execution.

The zod-to-ts dependency bundles the TypeScript compiler, which increases Worker size.

dependency bundles the TypeScript compiler, which increases Worker size. LLM code quality depends on prompt engineering and model capability.

Related resources

Codemode example Full working example — a project management assistant using codemode with SQLite.

Using AI Models Use AI models with your Agent.