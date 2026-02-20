Codemode
Codemode lets LLMs write and execute code that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. Inspired by CodeAct ↗, it works because LLMs are better at writing code than making individual tool calls — they have seen millions of lines of real-world TypeScript but only contrived tool-calling examples.
The
@cloudflare/codemode package converts your tools into typed TypeScript APIs, gives the LLM a single "write code" tool, and executes the generated code in a secure, isolated Worker sandbox.
Codemode is most useful when the LLM needs to:
- Chain multiple tool calls with logic between them (conditionals, loops, error handling)
- Compose results from different tools before returning
- Work with MCP servers that expose many fine-grained operations
- Perform multi-step workflows that would require many round-trips with standard tool calling
For simple, single tool calls, standard AI SDK tool calling is simpler and sufficient.
Use the standard AI SDK
tool() function:
createCodeTool takes your tools and an executor, and returns a single AI SDK tool:
Pass the codemode tool to
streamText or
generateText like any other tool. You choose the model:
When the LLM decides to use codemode, it writes an async arrow function like:
The code runs in an isolated Worker sandbox, tool calls are dispatched back to the host via Workers RPC, and the result is returned to the LLM.
Add a
worker_loaders binding to your
wrangler.jsonc. This is the only binding required:
If you use
zod-to-ts (which codemode depends on), add a
__filename define to your Vite config:
createCodeToolgenerates TypeScript type definitions from your tools and builds a description the LLM can read.
- The LLM writes an async arrow function that calls
codemode.toolName(args).
- The code is normalized via AST parsing (acorn) and sent to the executor.
DynamicWorkerExecutorspins up an isolated Worker via
WorkerLoader.
- Inside the sandbox, a
Proxyintercepts
codemode.*calls and routes them back to the host via Workers RPC (
ToolDispatcher extends RpcTarget).
- Console output (
console.log,
console.warn,
console.error) is captured and returned in the result.
External
fetch() and
connect() are blocked by default — enforced at the Workers runtime level via
globalOutbound: null. Sandboxed code can only interact with the host through
codemode.* tool calls.
To allow controlled outbound access, pass a
Fetcher:
The typical pattern is to create the executor and codemode tool inside an Agent's message handler:
MCP tools work the same way — merge them into the tool set:
Tool names with hyphens or dots (common in MCP) are automatically sanitized to valid JavaScript identifiers (for example,
my-server.list-items becomes
my_server_list_items).
The
Executor interface is deliberately minimal — implement it to run code in any sandbox:
DynamicWorkerExecutor is the built-in Cloudflare Workers implementation. You can build your own for Node VM, QuickJS, containers, or any other sandbox.
Returns an AI SDK compatible
Tool.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
tools
ToolSet | ToolDescriptors
|required
|Your tools (AI SDK
tool() or raw descriptors)
executor
Executor
|required
|Where to run the generated code
description
string
|auto-generated
|Custom tool description. Use
\{\{types\}\} for type defs
Executes code in an isolated Cloudflare Worker via
WorkerLoader.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
loader
WorkerLoader
|required
|Worker Loader binding from
env.LOADER
timeout
number
30000
|Execution timeout in ms
globalOutbound
Fetcher | null
null
|Network access control.
null = blocked,
Fetcher = routed
Generates TypeScript type definitions from your tools. Used internally by
createCodeTool but exported for custom use (for example, displaying types in a frontend).
Converts tool names into valid JavaScript identifiers.
- Code runs in isolated Worker sandboxes — each execution gets its own Worker instance.
- External network access (
fetch,
connect) is blocked by default at the runtime level.
- Tool calls are dispatched via Workers RPC, not network requests.
- Execution has a configurable timeout (default 30 seconds).
- Console output is captured separately and does not leak to the host.
- Tool approval (
needsApproval) is not supported yet. Tools with
needsApproval: trueexecute immediately inside the sandbox without pausing for approval. Support for approval flows within codemode is planned. For now, do not pass approval-required tools to
createCodeTool— use them through standard AI SDK tool calling instead.
- Requires Cloudflare Workers environment for
DynamicWorkerExecutor.
- Limited to JavaScript execution.
- The
zod-to-tsdependency bundles the TypeScript compiler, which increases Worker size.
- LLM code quality depends on prompt engineering and model capability.