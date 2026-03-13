Cloudflare One Client troubleshooting guide
This guide helps you diagnose and resolve common issues with the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP). It covers how to troubleshoot the Cloudflare One Client on desktop operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
- Before you start: Prerequisites, permissions, version control, and client basics.
- Collect logs: Through Cloudflare One (with DEX remote capture) or the command-line interface (CLI) (
warp-diag).
- Review logs: Status, settings, profile ID, split tunnel configuration, and other settings.
- Fix common misconfigurations: Profile mismatch, split tunnel issues, managed network issues, user group mismatch.
- File a support ticket: How to file a ticket after you have exhausted your troubleshooting options.
- You must have completed the Zero Trust onboarding flow with a Zero Trust organization created.
- You must have the Cloudflare One Client installed on an end user device.
- You must have a role that gives admin permission to access logs on the Cloudflare dashboard.
Many troubleshooting issues are caused by outdated client versions. For the best performance and compatibility, administrators should check for new releases and update the Cloudflare One Client before attempting to troubleshoot other issues.
After updating the Cloudflare One Client, monitor the issue to see if it recurs. If the issue persists, continue with the troubleshooting guide.
- Open the Cloudflare One client on your desktop.
- Select About.
- Compare your device's version with the latest version.
- Open the Cloudflare One Client on the desktop.
- Select the gear icon.
- Select About WARP.
- Compare your device's version with the latest version of the Cloudflare One Client.
- Log into Cloudflare One ↗ > go to Team & Resources > Devices > Your devices.
- Select the device you want to investigate.
- Find the device's client version under Client version in the side menu.
- Compare your device's version with the latest version of the Cloudflare One Client.
Understand the Cloudflare One Client's architecture, installation paths, and modes to help you diagnose issues with greater accuracy.
Chapters
The Cloudflare One Client consists of:
- Graphical User Interface (GUI): Control panel that allows end users to view the client's status and perform actions such as turning the Cloudflare One Client on or off.
- WARP daemon (or service): Core background component responsible for establishing secure tunnels (using WireGuard or MASQUE) and handling all client functionality on your device.
Refer to client architecture for more information on how the Cloudflare One Client interacts with a device's operating system to route traffic.
The GUI and daemon (or service) have different names and are stored in the following locations:
Windows
|Windows
|Service / Daemon
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe
|GUI application
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe
|Logs Location
Daemon
C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare\
GUI Logs
C:\Users\<USER>.WARP\AppData\Local
or
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Cloudflare
macOS
|macOS
|Service / Daemon
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP
|GUI application
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/MacOS/Cloudflare WARP
|Logs Location
Daemon
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/
GUI Logs
~/Library/Logs/Cloudflare/
Linux
|Linux
|Service / Daemon
/bin/warp-svc
|GUI application
/bin/warp-taskbar
|Logs Location
/var/log/cloudflare-warp/
/var/lib/cloudflare-warp
Along with the Cloudflare One Client GUI and daemon,
warp-cli and
warp-diag are also installed on the machine and added to the system path for use from any terminal session.
warp-diag is a command-line diagnostics tool that collects logs, configuration details, and connectivity data from the Cloudflare One Client to help troubleshoot issues.
warp-cli is the command-line interface (CLI) for managing and configuring the Cloudflare One Client, allowing users to connect, disconnect, and adjust settings programmatically.
The Cloudflare One Client operates in several modes, each with different traffic handling capabilities:
Each client mode offers a different set of Zero Trust features.
|Client mode
|DNS Filtering
|Network Filtering
|HTTP Filtering
|Service mode (displayed in
warp-cli settings)
|Traffic and DNS mode (default)
|✅
|✅
|✅
WarpWithDnsOverHttps
|DNS only mode
|✅
|❌
|❌
DnsOverHttps
|Traffic only mode
|❌
|✅
|✅
TunnelOnly
|Local proxy mode
|❌
|❌
|✅
WarpProxy
|Posture only mode
|❌
|❌
|❌
PostureOnly
You can collect diagnostic logs in two ways: the Cloudflare dashboard or the
warp-diag command-line interface (CLI).
Collect client diagnostic logs remotely from the Cloudflare One dashboard by using Digital Experience Monitoring's (DEX) remote captures.
Devices must be actively connected to the Internet for remote captures to run.
To capture data from a remote device:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to DEX > Remote captures.
- Select up to 10 devices that you want to run a capture on. Devices must be registered in your Zero Trust organization.
- Configure the types of captures to run.
- Packet captures (PCAP): Performs packet captures for traffic outside of the WARP tunnel (default network interface) and traffic inside of the WARP tunnel (WARP virtual interface).
- WARP Diagnostics Logs: Generates a WARP diagnostic log of the past 96 hours. To include a routing test for all IPs and domains in your Split Tunnel configuration, select Test all routes. You must select WARP Diagnostic Logs. You can also choose to run a PCAP and reproduce the issue in the window the PCAP is running to gain further network insight. The scope of this troubleshooting covers only client diagnostic logs. If not choosing PCAPs, reproduce the issue right before running diagnostics.
- Select Run diagnostics.
DEX will now send capture requests to the configured devices. If the WARP client is disconnected, the capture will time out after 10 minutes.
To view a list of captures, go to DEX > Remote captures. The Status column displays one of the following options:
- Success: The capture is complete and ready for download. Any partially successful captures will still upload to Cloudflare. For example, there could be a scenario where the PCAP succeeds on the primary network interface but fails on the WARP tunnel interface. You can review PCAP results to determine which PCAPs succeeded or failed.
- Running: The capture is in progress on the device.
- Pending Upload: The capture is complete but not yet ready for download.
- Failed: The capture has either timed out or encountered an error. To retry the capture, check the WARP client version and connectivity status, then start a new capture.
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to DEX > Remote captures.
- Find a successful capture.
- Select the three-dot menu and select Download.
This will download a ZIP file to your local machine called
<capture-id>.zip. DEX will store capture data according to our log retention policy.
After you have your diagnostic files, go to Review key files to continue troubleshooting.
Collect client diagnostic logs on your desktop using the
warp-diag CLI.
To view client logs on desktop devices:
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop.
- Open a Command Prompt or PowerShell window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip on your desktop.
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
warp-diagtool:
This will place a
warp-debugging-info-<date>-<time>.zip in the same folder you ran the command from.
After you have your diagnostic files, go to Review key files to continue troubleshooting.
Client diagnostic logs capture the final Cloudflare One Client configuration and status on a device after all MDM policies and other software settings have been applied. Reviewing these logs can help you identify misconfigurations or unexpected behavior.
Chapters
Open the
warp-status.txt file to review the status of the Cloudflare One Client connection when the
warp-diag was collected. A connected Cloudflare One Client will appear as:
If the Cloudflare One Client is experiencing issues, the error will display in the Cloudflare One Client GUI on the device. Use the Client errors documentation to identify your error, its cause, and the solution.
After you have checked client status, review the Cloudflare One Client's settings on the device to check if the expected configuration has been applied. Open the
warp-settings.txt file to review the Cloudflare One Client settings. You will check the device's applied device profile and split tunnel configuration.
Find the client diagnostic logs on your desktop, and open the
warp-settings.txt file. Review the following example
warp-settings.txt file and the descriptions of its content below.
Review the meanings of the fields in
warp-settings.txt that are relevant to troubleshooting.
Refers to the current state of the connection toggle in the GUI. In the example file, the toggle is switched on.
Refers to the Lock WARP Switch which allows the user to use the client's connection toggle and disconnect the client. In the example file, the value is
false meaning the user is able to connect or disconnect at their discretion.
When the Lock WARP Switch is enabled (
true), users will need an admin override code to temporarily disconnect the Cloudflare One Client on their device.
Refers to the client mode the device is using. In the example file, the client mode is
WarpWithDnsOverHttps which is Traffic and DNS mode. Refer to the client modes comparison matrix to match your
warp-settings.txt file's value with the mode name.
Refers to your split tunnel settings. In the example file, the Cloudflare One Client is running in Exclude mode, meaning all traffic except for the traffic destined for these hosts and IPs will be sent through the WARP tunnel. The host
cname.user.net and the IP
1xx.1xx.1xx.1xx/25 are both excluded from the WARP tunnel.
Refers to your Local Domain Fallback settings. In the example file, the Cloudflare One Client lists
intranet as a domain that will not be sent to Gateway for processing and will instead be sent directly to the configured fallback servers.
Refers to the Mode switch setting. In the example file, the mode switch is enabled (
true) which means the user has the option to switch between Traffic and DNS mode mode and Gateway with DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) mode.
Refers to the Allow updates setting. In the example file, the allow updates setting is set to
false meaning that the user will not receive update notifications when a new version of the Cloudflare One Client is available and cannot update the client without administrator approval.
Refers to the Allow device to leave organization setting. In the example file, the value is set to
true meaning the user can log out from your Zero Trust organization.
Refers to the Allow users to enable local network exclusion setting. When enabled, it allows users to temporarily access local devices (like printers) by excluding the detected local subnet from the WARP tunnel. This example indicates access is allowed until the next client reconnection, and only for subnets up to
/24.
Refers to the Device profile a device is using. In this example, the ID is
000000x1-00x1-1xx0-1xx1-11101x1axx11.
To verify that the Cloudflare One Client is configured and working properly, review the following:
- Is the wrong profile ID applied to the device?
- Is the wrong split tunnel configuration active on the device?
A profile ID is a unique identifier assigned to each device profile in the Cloudflare One dashboard, used to determine which configuration settings apply to a device.
To check that the applied device profile is the intended device profile:
- Go to Cloudflare One ↗ > Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles > General profiles.
- Find and select the device profile intended for the device.
- Under Profile details, compare the displayed Profile ID with the
Profile IDin the
warp-settings.txtfile.
If your organization has multiple device profiles defined in the Cloudflare One dashboard, a device may be matched to an unexpected profile because:
- How profile precedence is configured.
- Managed network issues (if you are using a managed network.)
- User group mismatch.
- Lack of precise match rules.
The Cloudflare One Client evaluates device profiles dynamically based on a hierarchy. When a device connects, the client checks the profiles from top to bottom as they appear in the dashboard. The client follows the first match principle — once a device matches a profile, the client stops evaluating and no subsequent profiles can override the decision.
The Default profile is always at the bottom of the list. It will only be applied if the device does not meet the criteria of any profile listed above it. If you make another custom profile the default, all settings will be copied over into the Default profile.
Administrators can create multiple profiles to apply different settings based on specific criteria such as user identity, location, or operating system. Understanding this top-to-bottom evaluation order is crucial for ensuring that the correct policies are applied to devices.
A managed network is a network location that you define with a TLS endpoint, like a physical office. The Cloudflare One Client checks for this TLS endpoint to determine its location and apply the corresponding device profile.
If the managed network is misconfigured or the TLS endpoint is unreachable, the device may fall back to an unintended profile.
When troubleshooting the Cloudflare One Client for managed network issues:
-
Verify the endpoint is reachable.
The Cloudflare One Client connects to the TLS endpoint to identify the network. If the endpoint is down or unreachable, the Cloudflare One Client will fail to detect the network and apply the wrong profile.
To test connectivity and obtain the SHA-256 fingerprint of a remote server:
The output will look something like:
If the endpoint is down, you will receive a
Could not find certificate from <stdin>response.
If you received a returned SHA-256 fingerprint:
- Log into Cloudflare One ↗, and go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles.
- Go to Managed networks > Edit.
- Compare the TLS Cert SHA-256 in the dashboard with the returned fingerprint in your terminal to ensure they match.
-
Use a single profile for a single location.
To simplify management and prevent errors, avoid creating multiple managed network profiles for the same location. For example, if you have multiple TLS endpoints in one office, link them all to a single device profile. This reduces the risk of a device matching an unintended profile due to a configuration error.
If a user is having issues with a device profile, it may be because they are not part of the correct user group. This can happen when an organization is not using SCIM for automatic identity provider (IdP) updates.
To check that the user belongs to the intended group:
- Log into Cloudflare One ↗ > go to Team & Resources > Users.
- Select the user.
- Under User Registry Identity, select the user's name.
- The Get-identity endpoint lists all the groups the user belongs to.
If the user was recently added to a group, they will need to update their group membership with Cloudflare Zero Trust. This can be accomplished by logging into the reauthenticate endpoint.
To manually refresh your Cloudflare Access session and update your group information from your identity provider (IdP), go to the following URL in your browser and fill in your team name:
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/refresh-identity
Reauthenticating resets your session duration and fetches the latest group information from the organization's IdP.
To modify the match rules of a device profile, you will need to edit the device profile. To edit the device profile:
-
In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles > General profiles.
-
Locate the device profile you would like to update and select Configure.
-
Use selectors to add or adjust match rules, and modify device client settings for this profile as needed.
-
Select Save profile.
It may take up to 10 minutes for newly updated settings to propagate to devices.
Split Tunnels can be configured to exclude or include IP addresses or domains from going through the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP). This feature is commonly used to run the Cloudflare One Client alongside a VPN (in Exclude mode) or to provide access to a specific private network (in Include mode).
Because Split Tunnels controls what Gateway has visibility on at the network level, we recommend testing all changes before rolling out updates to end users.
A misconfigured split tunnel can cause connectivity issues.
For example, if you set your mode to Exclude IPs and domains and accidentally exclude an IP address needed by an application, that application may not work correctly. Similarly, in Include IPs and domains mode, forgetting to include a necessary IP or domain will cause traffic to bypass the Cloudflare One Client, and you will lose access to your Zero Trust security features.
After downloading the client diagnostic logs, review that your configuration is working as intended:
-
Open the
warp-settings.txtfile and find
Exclude mode, with hosts/ips:or
Include mode, with hosts/ips:.
-
Log into Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles > General profiles.
-
Find and select the device profile intended for the device.
-
Select Edit.
-
Find Split Tunnels and note the mode you have selected > select Manage.
-
Cross-reference the IPs/hosts you have configured in the Cloudflare One dashboard with the IPs/hosts listed in
warp-settings.txt.
If your dashboard split tunnel configuration does not match your
warp-settings.txt file configuration, you may need to force the Cloudflare One Client to update its settings.
If the split tunnel configuration in
warp-settings.txt does not match the dashboard, you can force the Cloudflare One Client to fetch the latest settings.
This can be done by instructing the end user to disconnect and reconnect the client, or reset their encryption keys.
Both methods update the client with the latest configuration.
- On the end user device, open the Cloudflare One client and select Disconnect.
- Select Connect.
- On the end user device, open the Cloudflare One Client and disconnect.
- Reconnect the Cloudflare One Client.
The client will fetch new settings when it reconnects.
To reset the encryption keys on an end user's desktop:
- Open the Cloudflare One client on your device.
- Go to Connectivity > Encryption keys
- Select Reset keys.
- Open the Cloudflare One Client GUI on your device.
- Select the gear icon > Preferences > Connection.
- Select Reset Encryption Keys.
Resetting the encryption keys forces the client to reestablish its tunnel and retrieve the latest configuration.
For the fastest possible troubleshooting, ensure your support ticket includes comprehensive details. The more context you provide, the faster your issue can be identified and resolved.
To ensure efficient resolution when contacting support, include as much relevant detail as possible in your ticket: