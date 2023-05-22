Zero Trust logs
Review detailed logs for your Zero Trust organization.
Log retention
Cloudflare Zero Trust logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:
|Zero Trust plan
|Admin logs
|Access logs
|DNS logs
|Network logs
|HTTP logs
|Free
|24 hours
|24 hours
|24 hours
|24 hours
|24 hours
|Standard
|30 days
|30 days
|30 days
|30 days
|30 days
|Enterprise
|180 days
|180 days
|180 days
|30 days
|30 days
Customer Metadata Boundary
Cloudflare Zero Trust can be used with the Data Localization Suite to ensure that data storage is restricted to a specific geographic region. For more information refer to Customer Metadata Boundary.
Data privacy
For more information on how we use this data, please refer to our Privacy Policy.