Zero Trust logs

Review detailed logs for your Zero Trust organization.

​​ Log retention

Cloudflare Zero Trust logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:

Zero Trust plan Admin logs Access logs DNS logs Network logs HTTP logs Free 24 hours 24 hours 24 hours 24 hours 24 hours Standard 30 days 30 days 30 days 30 days 30 days Enterprise 180 days 180 days 180 days 30 days 30 days

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

Cloudflare Zero Trust can be used with the Data Localization Suite to ensure that data storage is restricted to a specific geographic region. For more information refer to Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Data privacy