Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. Insights
  4. Logs

Zero Trust logs

Review detailed logs for your Zero Trust organization.

​​ Log retention

Cloudflare Zero Trust logs are stored for a varying period of time based on the service used:

Zero Trust planAdmin logsAccess logsDNS logsNetwork logsHTTP logs
Free24 hours24 hours24 hours24 hours24 hours
Standard30 days30 days30 days30 days30 days
Enterprise180 days180 days180 days30 days30 days

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

Cloudflare Zero Trust can be used with the Data Localization Suite to ensure that data storage is restricted to a specific geographic region. For more information refer to Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Data privacy

For more information on how we use this data, please refer to our Privacy Policy.