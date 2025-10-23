With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can configure Zero Trust policies that rely on additional signals from the WARP client or from third-party endpoint security providers. When device posture checks are configured, users can only connect to a protected application or network resource if they have a managed or healthy device.

1. Enable device posture checks

Setup instructions and requirements vary depending on the device posture attribute. Refer to the links below to view the setup guide for your provider.

WARP client checks are performed by the Cloudflare WARP client.

Service-to-service checks are performed by third-party device posture providers.

Access integration checks are only configurable for Access applications. These attributes cannot be used in Gateway policies.

2. Verify device posture checks

Before integrating a device posture check in a Gateway or Access policy, verify that the Pass/Fail results match your expectations. To view the latest test results for a specific device:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to My Team > Devices. Select the device. Select View details. Select the Posture checks tab.

3. Build a device posture policy

You can now use your device posture check in an Access policy or a Gateway network or HTTP policy. In Access, the enabled device posture attributes will appear in the list of available selectors. In Gateway, the attributes will appear when you choose the Passed Device Posture Check selector.

Gateway policy limitation Gateway does not support device posture checks for the Tanium Access integration.

4. Ensure traffic is going through WARP

WARP client and service-to-service posture checks rely on traffic going through WARP to detect posture information for a device. In your Split Tunnel configuration, ensure that the following domains are included in WARP:

The IdP used to authenticate to Cloudflare Zero Trust if posture check is part of an Access policy.

<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com if posture check is part of an Access policy.

if posture check is part of an Access policy. The application protected by the Access or Gateway policy.

Policy enforcement rate

Access detects changes in device posture at the same rate as the polling frequency configured for the posture check.

Because Gateway evaluates network and HTTP policies on every request, it maintains a local cache of posture results that is only updated every five minutes. Therefore, Gateway policies are subject to an additional five-minute delay. For example, if you set your polling frequency to 10 minutes, it may take up to 15 minutes for Gateway to detect posture changes on a device.

flowchart LR accTitle: Device posture policy enforcement A[Device] --schedule--> B[WARP client]--> C((Cloudflare)) --> D[Access policy] C --5 min--> E[Cache] --> F[Gateway policy] A --> G[Service provider] --interval--> C

Warning Gateway does not terminate an active session even if a subsequent posture check fails during that session. Gateway only evaluates posture checks at the beginning of a session, and ongoing sessions will remain uninterrupted. For example, if you establish an SSH session based on a successful posture check, but a posture requirement fails after the session has started, the session will remain active.

Expiration

By default, the posture result on Cloudflare remains valid until it is overwritten by new data. You can specify an expiration time using our API. We recommend setting the expiration to be longer than the polling frequency.

Polling frequency

WARP client checks

By default, the WARP client polls the device for status changes every five minutes. To modify the polling frequency, use the API to update the schedule parameter.

Service provider checks