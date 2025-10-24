Gemini for Google Workspace
The Gemini for Google Workspace integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
- A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan
- A Google Workspace user with Super Admin privileges ↗ and Owner permissions ↗ in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project used
Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
The Gemini for Google Workspace integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Description
|Google Workspace: Admin user with Gemini license with two-factor authentication disabled
27a0a9a0-13c6-4d8f-a67c-b455dd213cb9
|High
|An administrator with a Gemini for Google Workspace license does not have two-factor authentication enabled.
|Google Workspace: User with Gemini license with two-factor authentication disabled
c82024dc-b836-4b86-8c90-ab07971474e4
|Medium
|A user with a Gemini for Google Workspace license does not have two-factor authentication enabled.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Description
|Google Workspace: Admin user suspended with AI Ultra license
ee7d4ed6-479f-404f-8dbd-f82dce2a0f66
|Low
|An administrator account with an AI Ultra (Gemini for Workspace) license is suspended.
|Google Workspace: User suspended with AI Ultra license
cf20e808-29ad-4026-a8f9-6ec3e069376c
|Low
|A user account with an AI Ultra (Gemini for Workspace) license is suspended.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Description
|Google Workspace: Admin user with AI Ultra license
62fa682a-c2b5-4d5a-a086-8e60bed804d3
|Low
|An administrator in Google Workspace is assigned an AI Ultra (Gemini for Workspace) license.
|Google Workspace: User with AI Ultra license
5b847ed3-6c02-4963-a1ab-82a4aa2b6c64
|Low
|A user in Google Workspace is assigned an AI Ultra (Gemini for Workspace) license.
