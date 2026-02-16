Edit traffic steering settings
You can only add or remove applications to Breakout traffic and Prioritized traffic. To add or remove applications:
- Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
- Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
- Find the Appliance that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
- Go to Traffic steering > Breakout traffic or Prioritized traffic.
- Select Add to add a new application.
- To delete an application, find the one you want to delete from Breakout traffic or Prioritized traffic > select the three dots next to it > Remove.