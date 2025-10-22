Accessibility
Browser Isolation offers features to support users who have visual impairments or non-English language requirements.
The isolated browser has a built-in screen reader which speaks out loud the content of the isolated page.
To turn the built-in screen reader on or off, right-click on any isolated page and select Accessibility > Enable / Disable screen reader.
Alternatively, to use a keyboard shortcut, press
CTRL + ALT + Z.
The isolated browser supports keyboard inputs in all languages. Users can use their native keyboard to type in languages that use diacritics (for example,
á or
ç) or character-based scripts (for example, Chinese, Japanese, or Korean).
