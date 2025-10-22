Browser Isolation offers features to support users who have visual impairments or non-English language requirements.

Screen reader

The isolated browser has a built-in screen reader which speaks out loud the content of the isolated page.

Turn the screen reader on or off

To turn the built-in screen reader on or off, right-click on any isolated page and select Accessibility > Enable / Disable screen reader.

Alternatively, to use a keyboard shortcut, press CTRL + ALT + Z .

Languages