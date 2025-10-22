When a user makes a DNS request to Gateway, Gateway matches the request against the DNS policies you have set up for your organization. If the domain does not belong to any blocked categories, or if it matches an Override policy, the user's client receives the DNS resolution and initiates an HTTP connection.

A DNS policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the action. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.

When creating a DNS policy, you can select as many security risk categories and content categories as needed to fully secure your network. Unless a more specific selector is configured in a policy (for example, User Email or Source IP), then the policy will be evaluated against all DNS queries that reach Gateway from your organization.

If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.

Terraform provider v4 precedence limitation To avoid conflicts, version 4 of the Terraform Cloudflare provider applies a hash calculation to policy precedence. For example, a precedence of 1000 may become 1000901 . This can cause errors when reordering policies. To avoid this issue, manually set the precedence of policies created with Terraform using the Update a Zero Trust Gateway rule endpoint. To ensure your precedence is set correctly, Cloudflare recommends upgrading your Terraform provider to version 5 ↗.

Actions

Just like actions in HTTP policies, actions in DNS policies allow you to choose what to do with a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.

These are the action types you can choose from:

Allow

API value: allow

Policies with Allow actions allow DNS queries to reach destinations you specify within the Selector and Value fields. For example, the following configuration allows DNS queries to reach domains we categorize as belonging to the Education content category:

Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories in Education Allow

Disable DNSSEC validation

When you select Disable DNSSEC validation, Gateway will resolve DNS queries even if the cryptographic signature for the DNS record cannot be validated. We do not recommend disabling DNSSEC validation unless you know that the validation failure is due to DNSSEC configuration issues and not malicious attacks.

Block

API value: block

Policies with Block actions block DNS queries to reach destinations you specify within the Selector and Value fields. For example, the following configuration blocks DNS queries from reaching domains we categorize as belonging to the Adult Themes content category:

Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories in Adult Themes Block

Custom block page

When choosing the Block action, turn on Modify Gateway block behavior to respond to queries with a block page to display to users who go to blocked websites. Optionally, you can override your global block page setting with a URL redirect for the specific DNS policy. For more information, refer to Block page.

If the block page is turned off for a policy, Gateway will respond to queries blocked at the DNS level with an A record of 0.0.0.0 for IPv4 destinations, or with an AAAA record of :: for IPv6 destinations. The browser will display its default connection error page.

To block the resolution of queries for DNS records with types other than A or AAAA , Gateway will respond with the REFUSED (RCODE:5) DNS return code. Gateway will block the request but will not display a block page.

WARP client block notifications

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering Enterprise System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.1.159.0 macOS ✅ 2024.1.160.0 Linux ❌ iOS ✅ 1.7 Android ✅ 1.4 ChromeOS ✅ 1.4

Turn on Display block notification for WARP Client to display notifications for Gateway block events. Blocked users will receive an operating system notification from the WARP client with a custom message you set. If you do not set a custom message, the WARP client will display a default message. Custom messages must be 100 characters or less. WARP will only display one notification per minute.

Upon selecting the notification, WARP will direct your users to the Gateway block page you have configured. Optionally, you can direct users to a custom URL, such as an internal support form.

When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:

Policy context fields Field Definition Example User email Email of the user that made the query. &cf_user_email=user@example.com Site URL Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query. &cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F URL category Domain categories of the URL to be redirected. &cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains Original HTTP referer For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request. &cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F Rule ID ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request. &cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1 Source IP Source IP address of the device that matched the policy. &cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5 Device ID UUID of the device that matched the policy. &cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1 Application names Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any. &cf_application_name=Salesforce Filter The traffic type filter that triggered the block. &cf_filter=http , &cf_filter=dns , &cf_filter=av , or &cf_filter=l4 Account ID Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account. &cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d Query ID ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect. &cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3 Connection ID ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect. &cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3 Request ID ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect. &cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3

Ensure that your operating system allows notifications for WARP. Your device may not display notifications if focus, do not disturb, or screen sharing settings are turned on. To turn on client notifications on macOS devices running DisplayLink software, you may have to allow system notifications when mirroring your display. For more information, refer to the macOS documentation ↗.

Override

API value: override

Policies with Override actions allow you to respond to all DNS queries for a given domain to another destination. For example, you can provide a custom response IP of 1.2.3.4 for all queries to www.example.com with the following policy:

Selector Operator Value Action Override Hostname Hostname is www.example.com Override 1.2.3.4

Safe Search

API value: safesearch

SafeSearch is a feature of search engines that helps you filter explicit or offensive content. When you enable SafeSearch, the search engine filters explicit or offensive content and returns search results that are safe for children or at work.

You can use Cloudflare Gateway to enable SafeSearch on search engines like Google, Bing, Yandex, YouTube and DuckDuckGo. For example, to enable SafeSearch for Google, you can create the following policy:

Selector Operator Value Action Domain is google.com Safe Search

YouTube Restricted Mode

API value: ytrestricted

Similarly, you can enforce YouTube Restricted mode by choosing the YouTube Restricted action. YouTube Restricted Mode is an automated filter for adult and offensive content built into YouTube. To enable YouTube Restricted Mode, you could set up a policy like the following:

Selector Operator Value Action DNS Domain is youtube.com YouTube Restricted

This setup ensures users will be blocked from accessing offensive sites using DNS.

Selectors

Gateway matches DNS queries against the following selectors, or criteria:

Application

You can apply DNS policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Application any(app.ids[*] in {505}) Before DNS resolution

Authoritative Nameserver IP

Use this selector to match against the IP address of the authoritative nameserver IP address.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Authoritative Nameserver IP dns.authoritative_ns_ips == 198.51.100.0 During DNS resolution

Content Categories

Use this selector to filter domains belonging to specific content categories.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Content Categories any(dns.content_category[*] in {1}) Before DNS resolution

When using an Allow or Block action, you can optionally block IP addresses or filter categories for CNAME records.

DNS CNAME Record

Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their CNAME records.

UI name API example Evaluation phase DNS CNAME Response Value any(dns.response.cname[*] in {"www.apple.com.edgekey.net"}) After DNS resolution

Note If one CNAME record points to another CNAME record, each record in the chain will be evaluated. For example, if abc.example.com points to xyz.example.com , then your DNS policy will evaluate both abc.example.com and xyz.example.com .

DNS MX Record

Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their MX records.

UI name API example Evaluation phase DNS MX Response Value any(dns.response.mx[*] in {"gmail-smtp-in.l.google.com"}) After DNS resolution

DNS PTR Record

Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their PTR records.

UI name API example Evaluation phase DNS PTR Response Value any(dns.response.ptr[*] in {"255.2.0.192.in-addr.arpa"}) After DNS resolution

DNS Resolver IP

Use this selector to apply policies to DNS queries that arrived to your Gateway Resolver IP address aligned with a registered DNS location. For most Gateway customers, this is an IPv4 anycast address and policies created using this IPv4 address will apply to all DNS locations. However, each DNS location has a dedicated IPv6 address and some Gateway customers have been supplied with a dedicated IPv4 address — these both can be used to apply policies to specific registered DNS locations.

UI name API example Evaluation phase DNS Resolver IP any(dns.resolved_ip[*] == 198.51.100.0) Before DNS resolution

DNS TXT Record

Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their TXT records.

UI name API example Evaluation phase DNS TXT Response Value any(dns.response.txt[*] in {"your_text"}) After DNS resolution

DoH Subdomain

Use this selector to match against DNS queries that arrive via DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) destined for the DoH endpoint configured for each DNS location. For example, you can use a DNS location with a DoH endpoint of abcdefg.cloudflare-gateway.com by choosing the DoH Subdomain selector and inputting a value of abcdefg .

UI name API example Evaluation phase DOH Subdomain dns.doh_subdomain == "abcdefg" Before DNS resolution

Domain

Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains. For example, you can match example.com and its subdomains, such as www.example.com .

UI name API example Evaluation phase Domain any(dns.domains[*] == "example.com") Before DNS resolution

Gateway policies do not support domains with non-Latin characters directly. To use a domain with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.

Host

Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified. For example, you can match test.example.com but not example.com or www.test.example.com .

UI name API example Evaluation phase Host dns.fqdn == "example.com" Before DNS resolution

Gateway policies do not support hostnames with non-Latin characters directly. To use a hostname with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.

Note Some hostnames ( example.com ) will invisibly redirect to the www subdomain ( www.example.com ). To match this type of website, use the Domain selector instead of the Host selector.

Indicator Feeds

Use this selector to match against custom indicator feeds.

You can use a publicly available indicator feed or a custom indicator feed assigned to your account by a designated third-party vendor. For more information on indicator feeds, refer to Custom Indicator Feeds.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Indicator Feeds dns.indicator_feed Before DNS resolution

When using an Allow or Block action, you can optionally block IP addresses or filter categories for CNAME records.

Location

Use this selector to apply policies to a specific Gateway DNS location or set of locations.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Location dns.location in {"location_uuid_1" "location_uuid_2"} Before DNS resolution

Query Record Type

Use this selector to choose the DNS resource record type that you would like to apply policies against. For example, you can match A records for a domain but not MX records.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Query Record Type dns.query_rtype == "TXT" Before DNS resolution

Resolved Continent

Use this selector to filter based on the continent that the query resolves to. Geolocation is determined from the IP address in the response. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

AF - Africa

AN - Antarctica

AS - Asia

EU - Europe

NA - North America

OC - Oceania

SA - South America

T1 - Tor network

UI name API example Evaluation phase Resolved Continent IP Geolocation dns.dst.geo.continent == "EU" After DNS resolution

Resolved Country

Use this selector to filter based on the country that the query resolves to. Geolocation is determined from the IP address in the response. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Resolved Country IP Geolocation dns.dst.geo.country == "RU" After DNS resolution

Resolved IP

Use this selector to filter based on the IP addresses that the query resolves to.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Resolved IP any(dns.resolved_ips[*] == 198.51.100.0) After DNS resolution

Request Context Categories

Use this selector to match a dynamic list of category IDs sent in the EDNS ↗ portion of a DNS query. Gateway includes request context with the OPT code 65050 .

UI name API example Evaluation phase Request Context Categories dns.categories_in_request_context_matches Before DNS resolution

Security Categories

Use this selector to match domains (and optionally, IP addresses) belonging to specific security categories.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Security Categories any(dns.security_category[*] in {1}) Before DNS resolution

When using an Allow or Block action, you can optionally block IP addresses or filter categories for CNAME records.

Source Continent

Use this selector to filter based on the continent where the query arrived to Gateway from.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

Continent Code Africa AF Antarctica AN Asia AS Europe EU North America NA Oceania OC South America SA Tor network T1

UI name API example Evaluation phase Source Continent IP Geolocation dns.src.geo.continent == "North America" Before DNS resolution

Source Country

Use this selector to filter based on the country where the query arrived to Gateway from.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Source Country IP Geolocation dns.src.geo.country == "RU" Before DNS resolution

Source IP

Use this selector to apply policies to the source IP address of DNS queries. For example, this could be the WAN IP address of the stub resolver used by your organization to send queries to Gateway.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Source IP dns.src_ip == 198.51.100.0 Before DNS resolution

Users

Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.

UI name API example Evaluation phase User Email identity.email == "user@example.com" Before DNS resolution User Name identity.name == "Test User" Before DNS resolution User Group IDs any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"}) Before DNS resolution User Group Names any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"}) Before DNS resolution User Group Emails any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"}) Before DNS resolution SAML Attributes any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"}) Before DNS resolution

Comparison operators

Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.

Operator Meaning is equals the defined value is not does not equal the defined value in matches at least one of the defined values not in does not match any of the defined values in list in a pre-defined list of values not in list not in a pre-defined list of values matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex regex evaluates to false greater than exceeds the defined number greater than or equal to exceeds or equals the defined number less than below the defined number less than or equal to below or equals the defined number

Value

In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.

Regular expressions

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.

If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol ( | ) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character ( \ ) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following policy blocks requests to two hostnames if either appears in a request header:

Selector Operator Value Action Host matches regex .\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org Block

In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.

Logical operators

To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.

Operator Meaning And match all of the conditions in the expression Or match any of the conditions in the expression

The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity.

Limitations

Third-party filtering conflict

Gateway will not properly filter traffic sent through third-party VPNs or other Internet filtering software, such as iCloud Private Relay ↗ or Google Chrome IP Protection ↗. To ensure your DNS policies apply to your traffic, Cloudflare recommends turning off software that may interfere with Gateway.

To turn off iCloud Private Relay, refer to the Apple user guides for macOS ↗ or iOS ↗.

Magic WAN forwarding

To apply DNS policies to queries forwarded through Magic WAN, you can either point your organization's DNS resolver to an IPv6, DoH, or DoT endpoint or request a dedicated resolver IPv4 address. For more information, refer to DNS resolver IPs and hostnames.