DNS policies
When a user makes a DNS request to Gateway, Gateway matches the request against the DNS policies you have set up for your organization. If the domain does not belong to any blocked categories, or if it matches an Override policy, the user's client receives the DNS resolution and initiates an HTTP connection.
A DNS policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the action. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.
When creating a DNS policy, you can select as many security risk categories and content categories as needed to fully secure your network. Unless a more specific selector is configured in a policy (for example, User Email or Source IP), then the policy will be evaluated against all DNS queries that reach Gateway from your organization.
If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.
Just like actions in HTTP policies, actions in DNS policies allow you to choose what to do with a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.
These are the action types you can choose from:
API value:
allow
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Authoritative Nameserver IP
- Content Categories
- DNS CNAME Response Value
- DNS MX Response Value
- DNS PTR Response Value
- DNS Resolver IP
- DNS TXT Response Value
- DOH Subdomain
- Domain
- Host
- Indicator Feeds
- Location
- Query Record Type
- Resolved Continent IP Geolocation
- Resolved Country IP Geolocation
- Resolved IP
- Request Context Categories
- Security Categories
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source IP
Identity
Policies with Allow actions allow DNS queries to reach destinations you specify within the Selector and Value fields. For example, the following configuration allows DNS queries to reach domains we categorize as belonging to the Education content category:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content Categories
|in
|Education
|Allow
When you select Disable DNSSEC validation, Gateway will resolve DNS queries even if the cryptographic signature for the DNS record cannot be validated. We do not recommend disabling DNSSEC validation unless you know that the validation failure is due to DNSSEC configuration issues and not malicious attacks.
API value:
block
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Authoritative Nameserver IP
- Content Categories
- DNS CNAME Response Value
- DNS MX Response Value
- DNS PTR Response Value
- DNS Resolver IP
- DNS TXT Response Value
- DOH Subdomain
- Domain
- Host
- Indicator Feeds
- Location
- Query Record Type
- Resolved Continent IP Geolocation
- Resolved Country IP Geolocation
- Resolved IP
- Request Context Categories
- Security Categories
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source IP
Identity
Policies with Block actions block DNS queries to reach destinations you specify within the Selector and Value fields. For example, the following configuration blocks DNS queries from reaching domains we categorize as belonging to the Adult Themes content category:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content Categories
|in
|Adult Themes
|Block
When choosing the Block action, turn on Modify Gateway block behavior to respond to queries with a block page to display to users who go to blocked websites. Optionally, you can override your global block page setting with a URL redirect for the specific DNS policy. For more information, refer to Block page.
If the block page is turned off for a policy, Gateway will respond to queries blocked at the DNS level with an
A record of
0.0.0.0 for IPv4 destinations, or with an
AAAA record of
:: for IPv6 destinations. The browser will display its default connection error page.
To block the resolution of queries for DNS records with types other than
A or
AAAA, Gateway will respond with the
REFUSED (RCODE:5) DNS return code. Gateway will block the request but will not display a block page.
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|Enterprise
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2024.1.159.0
|macOS
|✅
|2024.1.160.0
|Linux
|❌
|iOS
|✅
|1.7
|Android
|✅
|1.4
|ChromeOS
|✅
|1.4
Turn on Display block notification for WARP Client to display notifications for Gateway block events. Blocked users will receive an operating system notification from the WARP client with a custom message you set. If you do not set a custom message, the WARP client will display a default message. Custom messages must be 100 characters or less. WARP will only display one notification per minute.
Upon selecting the notification, WARP will direct your users to the Gateway block page you have configured. Optionally, you can direct users to a custom URL, such as an internal support form.
When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:
Policy context fields
|Field
|Definition
|Example
|User email
|Email of the user that made the query.
&cf_user_email=user@example.com
|Site URL
|Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query.
&cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F
|URL category
|Domain categories of the URL to be redirected.
&cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains
|Original HTTP referer
|For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request.
&cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F
|Rule ID
|ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request.
&cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Source IP
|Source IP address of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5
|Device ID
|UUID of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Application names
|Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any.
&cf_application_name=Salesforce
|Filter
|The traffic type filter that triggered the block.
&cf_filter=http,
&cf_filter=dns,
&cf_filter=av, or
&cf_filter=l4
|Account ID
|Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account.
&cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d
|Query ID
|ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Connection ID
|ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Request ID
|ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
Ensure that your operating system allows notifications for WARP. Your device may not display notifications if focus, do not disturb, or screen sharing settings are turned on. To turn on client notifications on macOS devices running DisplayLink software, you may have to allow system notifications when mirroring your display. For more information, refer to the macOS documentation ↗.
API value:
override
Available selectors
The Override action cannot be used with selectors evaluated during or after DNS resolution.
Traffic
- Application
- Content Categories
- DNS Resolver IP
- DOH Subdomain
- Domain
- Host
- Location
- Query Record Type
- Resolved Continent IP Geolocation
- Resolved Country IP Geolocation
- Security Categories
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source IP
Identity
Policies with Override actions allow you to respond to all DNS queries for a given domain to another destination. For example, you can provide a custom response IP of
1.2.3.4 for all queries to
www.example.com with the following policy:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Override Hostname
|Hostname
|is
www.example.com
|Override
1.2.3.4
API value:
safesearch
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Content Categories
- DNS Resolver IP
- DOH Subdomain
- Domain
- Host
- Location
- Query Record Type
- Resolved Continent IP Geolocation
- Resolved Country IP Geolocation
- Security Categories
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source IP
Identity
SafeSearch is a feature of search engines that helps you filter explicit or offensive content. When you enable SafeSearch, the search engine filters explicit or offensive content and returns search results that are safe for children or at work.
You can use Cloudflare Gateway to enable SafeSearch on search engines like Google, Bing, Yandex, YouTube and DuckDuckGo. For example, to enable SafeSearch for Google, you can create the following policy:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Domain
|is
google.com
|Safe Search
API value:
ytrestricted
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Content Categories
- DNS Resolver IP
- DOH Subdomain
- Domain
- Host
- Location
- Query Record Type
- Resolved Continent IP Geolocation
- Resolved Country IP Geolocation
- Security Categories
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source IP
Identity
Similarly, you can enforce YouTube Restricted mode by choosing the YouTube Restricted action. YouTube Restricted Mode is an automated filter for adult and offensive content built into YouTube. To enable YouTube Restricted Mode, you could set up a policy like the following:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|DNS Domain
|is
youtube.com
|YouTube Restricted
This setup ensures users will be blocked from accessing offensive sites using DNS.
Gateway matches DNS queries against the following selectors, or criteria:
You can apply DNS policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Application
any(app.ids[*] in {505})
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to match against the IP address of the authoritative nameserver IP address.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Authoritative Nameserver IP
dns.authoritative_ns_ips == 198.51.100.0
|During DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter domains belonging to specific content categories.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Content Categories
any(dns.content_category[*] in {1})
|Before DNS resolution
When using an Allow or Block action, you can optionally block IP addresses or filter categories for
CNAME records.
Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their
CNAME records.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|DNS CNAME Response Value
any(dns.response.cname[*] in {"www.apple.com.edgekey.net"})
|After DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their
MX records.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|DNS MX Response Value
any(dns.response.mx[*] in {"gmail-smtp-in.l.google.com"})
|After DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their
PTR records.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|DNS PTR Response Value
any(dns.response.ptr[*] in {"255.2.0.192.in-addr.arpa"})
|After DNS resolution
Use this selector to apply policies to DNS queries that arrived to your Gateway Resolver IP address aligned with a registered DNS location. For most Gateway customers, this is an IPv4 anycast address and policies created using this IPv4 address will apply to all DNS locations. However, each DNS location has a dedicated IPv6 address and some Gateway customers have been supplied with a dedicated IPv4 address — these both can be used to apply policies to specific registered DNS locations.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|DNS Resolver IP
any(dns.resolved_ip[*] == 198.51.100.0)
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their
TXT records.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|DNS TXT Response Value
any(dns.response.txt[*] in {"your_text"})
|After DNS resolution
Use this selector to match against DNS queries that arrive via DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) destined for the DoH endpoint configured for each DNS location. For example, you can use a DNS location with a DoH endpoint of
abcdefg.cloudflare-gateway.com by choosing the DoH Subdomain selector and inputting a value of
abcdefg.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|DOH Subdomain
dns.doh_subdomain == "abcdefg"
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains. For example, you can match
example.com and its subdomains, such as
www.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Domain
any(dns.domains[*] == "example.com")
|Before DNS resolution
Gateway policies do not support domains with non-Latin characters directly. To use a domain with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.
Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified. For example, you can match
test.example.com but not
example.com or
www.test.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Host
dns.fqdn == "example.com"
|Before DNS resolution
Gateway policies do not support hostnames with non-Latin characters directly. To use a hostname with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.
Use this selector to match against custom indicator feeds.
You can use a publicly available indicator feed or a custom indicator feed assigned to your account by a designated third-party vendor. For more information on indicator feeds, refer to Custom Indicator Feeds.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Indicator Feeds
dns.indicator_feed
|Before DNS resolution
When using an Allow or Block action, you can optionally block IP addresses or filter categories for
CNAME records.
Use this selector to apply policies to a specific Gateway DNS location or set of locations.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Location
dns.location in {"location_uuid_1" "location_uuid_2"}
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to choose the DNS resource record type that you would like to apply policies against. For example, you can match
A records for a domain but not
MX records.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Query Record Type
dns.query_rtype == "TXT"
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter based on the continent that the query resolves to. Geolocation is determined from the IP address in the response. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
- AF - Africa
- AN - Antarctica
- AS - Asia
- EU - Europe
- NA - North America
- OC - Oceania
- SA - South America
- T1 - Tor network
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Resolved Continent IP Geolocation
dns.dst.geo.continent == "EU"
|After DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter based on the country that the query resolves to. Geolocation is determined from the IP address in the response. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Resolved Country IP Geolocation
dns.dst.geo.country == "RU"
|After DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter based on the IP addresses that the query resolves to.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Resolved IP
any(dns.resolved_ips[*] == 198.51.100.0)
|After DNS resolution
Use this selector to match a dynamic list of category IDs sent in the EDNS ↗ portion of a DNS query. Gateway includes request context with the OPT code
65050.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Request Context Categories
dns.categories_in_request_context_matches
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to match domains (and optionally, IP addresses) belonging to specific security categories.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Security Categories
any(dns.security_category[*] in {1})
|Before DNS resolution
When using an Allow or Block action, you can optionally block IP addresses or filter categories for
CNAME records.
Use this selector to filter based on the continent where the query arrived to Gateway from.
Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
|Continent
|Code
|Africa
AF
|Antarctica
AN
|Asia
AS
|Europe
EU
|North America
NA
|Oceania
OC
|South America
SA
|Tor network
T1
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Source Continent IP Geolocation
dns.src.geo.continent == "North America"
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter based on the country where the query arrived to Gateway from.
Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Source Country IP Geolocation
dns.src.geo.country == "RU"
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to apply policies to the source IP address of DNS queries. For example, this could be the WAN IP address of the stub resolver used by your organization to send queries to Gateway.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Source IP
dns.src_ip == 198.51.100.0
|Before DNS resolution
Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|User Email
identity.email == "user@example.com"
|Before DNS resolution
|User Name
identity.name == "Test User"
|Before DNS resolution
|User Group IDs
any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"})
|Before DNS resolution
|User Group Names
any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"})
|Before DNS resolution
|User Group Emails
any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"})
|Before DNS resolution
|SAML Attributes
any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"})
|Before DNS resolution
Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.
|Operator
|Meaning
|is
|equals the defined value
|is not
|does not equal the defined value
|in
|matches at least one of the defined values
|not in
|does not match any of the defined values
|in list
|in a pre-defined list of values
|not in list
|not in a pre-defined list of values
|matches regex
|regex evaluates to true
|does not match regex
|regex evaluates to false
|greater than
|exceeds the defined number
|greater than or equal to
|exceeds or equals the defined number
|less than
|below the defined number
|less than or equal to
|below or equals the defined number
In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.
Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.
If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol (
|) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character (
\) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following policy blocks requests to two hostnames if either appears in a request header:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Host
|matches regex
.\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org
|Block
In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.
To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.
|Operator
|Meaning
|And
|match all of the conditions in the expression
|Or
|match any of the conditions in the expression
The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity.
Gateway will not properly filter traffic sent through third-party VPNs or other Internet filtering software, such as iCloud Private Relay ↗ or Google Chrome IP Protection ↗. To ensure your DNS policies apply to your traffic, Cloudflare recommends turning off software that may interfere with Gateway.
To turn off iCloud Private Relay, refer to the Apple user guides for macOS ↗ or iOS ↗.
To apply DNS policies to queries forwarded through Magic WAN, you can either point your organization's DNS resolver to an IPv6, DoH, or DoT endpoint or request a dedicated resolver IPv4 address. For more information, refer to DNS resolver IPs and hostnames.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-