Known limitations

Below, you will find information regarding the current limitations for Browser Isolation.

Website compatibility

Our Network Vector Rendering (NVR) technology allows us to deliver a secure remote computing experience without the bandwidth limitations of video streams. While we expect most websites to work perfectly, some browser features and web technologies are unsupported and will be implemented in the future:

Webcam and microphone support is unavailable.

Websites that use WebGL may not function. To turn off WebGL in the browser, refer to WebGL Rendering Error.

Netflix and Spotify Web Player are unavailable.

H.265/HEVC is not a supported video format at this time.

Browser compatibility

Browser Compatibility Google Chrome ✅ Mozilla Firefox ✅ Safari ✅ Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) ✅ Other Chromium-based browsers (Opera, Brave) ✅ Internet Explorer 11 and below ❌

Brave

Brave’s WebRTC IP Handling Policy can impact how Cloudflare RBI loads and functions. If the WebRTC IP Handling Policy is configured to Disable Non-Proxied UDP, RBI may fail to load correctly.

To ensure RBI loads correctly, go to brave://settings/privacy in your Brave browser window, find WebRTC IP Handling Policy, and change the setting from Disable Non-Proxied UDP to one of the following:

Default

Default Public and Private Interfaces

Default Public Interface Only

Protocol support

Browser Isolation does not support HTTP.

Virtual machines

Browser Isolation is not supported in virtualized environments (VMs).

Gateway selectors

Certain selectors for Gateway HTTP policies bypass Browser Isolation, including:

You cannot use these selectors to isolate traffic and isolation matches for these selectors will not appear in your Gateway logs. Additionally, you cannot apply other policies based on these selectors while in isolation. For example, if you have a Block policy that matches traffic based on destination IP, Gateway will not block the matching traffic if it is already isolated by an Isolate policy.

File download size

When a user downloads a file within the remote browser, the file is held in memory and destroyed at the end of the remote browser session. Therefore, the total size of files downloaded per session is shared with the amount of memory available to the remote browser. We recommend a maximum individual file size of 512 MB.

Multifactor authentication

Clientless Web Isolation does not support Yubikey or WebAuthN. These authentication technologies require the isolated website to use the same domain name as the non-isolated website. Therefore, they will not work with prefixed Clientless Web Isolation URLs but will work normally for in-line deployments such as isolated Access applications.

SAML applications

Cloudflare Remote Browser Isolation now supports SAML applications that use HTTP-POST bindings. This resolves previous issues such as 405 errors and login loops during SSO authentication flows.

You no longer need to isolate both the Identity Provider (IdP) and Service Provider (SP), or switch to HTTP-Redirect bindings, to use Browser Isolation with POST-based SSO. Users can log in to internal or SaaS applications in the isolated browser securely and seamlessly.

Clientless Web Isolation may still be preferred in some deployment models. Clientless Web Isolation implicitly isolates all traffic (both IdP and SP) and supports HTTP-POST SAML bindings.

Browser Isolation is not compatible with private IPs on non- 443 ports

Browser Isolation is not compatible with self-hosted private applications that use private IP addresses on ports other than 443 . Trying to access self-hosted applications defined by private IPs on ports other than 443 will result in a Gateway block page.