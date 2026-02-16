Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) customers have automatic access to Cloudflare Network Firewall. Cloudflare Network Firewall is Cloudflare's firewall-as-a-service solution that allows you to protect your infrastructure. Cloudflare Network Firewall supports layers three and four of the OSI model ↗, and enables you to allow or block traffic on a variety of packet characteristics.

Refer to Cloudflare Network Firewall for more information about this product.

As a Cloudflare WAN customer, you can also use Cloudflare Gateway to set up policies to inspect network and HTTP traffic to the Internet or your private network infrastructure. Refer to Connect to Cloudflare Gateway with Cloudflare WAN to learn how to filter Cloudflare WAN traffic with Gateway policies.