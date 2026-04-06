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Tiered policies

Gateway tiered policies allow you to share and enforce Gateway policies across multiple Zero Trust accounts. This enables centralized policy management for organizations that manage multiple accounts.

There are two approaches for setting up tiered policies, depending on your deployment model and policy requirements:

  • Cloudflare Organizations — Share DNS, network, HTTP, and resolver policies across accounts in a Cloudflare Organization using the dashboard.
  • Tenant API — Manage DNS policies across parent and child accounts for Managed Service Provider (MSP) deployments.

Organizations vs. Tenant API

FeatureCloudflare OrganizationsTenant API
Supported policy typesDNS, Network, HTTP, ResolverDNS only
Account modelSource / Recipient accountsParent / Child accounts
Shareable settingsBlock pages, extended email matchingBlock pages
SetupDashboard (self-serve)API-only
AvailabilityEnterprise (beta)Enterprise (GA)