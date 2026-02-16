Overview

Each subnet (directly attached or routed) must use a unique address space within the Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) overlay. Many networks already reuse private RFC 1918 space at different sites. To avoid renumbering and still satisfy the Cloudflare WAN uniqueness requirements, you can enable static network address translation (NAT) for a subnet on a Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector).

With subnet NAT, the Appliance performs a static, 1:1 translation between:

The local prefix used inside the site.

used inside the site. A NAT prefix that is advertised into the Cloudflare WAN overlay.

Because the mapping is static, the Appliance supports both outbound connections from the site and inbound connections from Cloudflare WAN to the site. Connections do not have to be initiated by hosts behind the Cloudflare One Appliance.

How subnet NAT works in Cloudflare WAN

NAT is static and 1:1 between equal-sized prefixes. When you enable NAT for a subnet on an Appliance:

The local prefix is the subnet on the LAN side of the Appliance.

is the subnet on the LAN side of the Appliance. The NAT prefix is a WAN-facing prefix of the same size.

is a WAN-facing prefix of the same size. The Appliance translates addresses 1:1 between the two prefixes: For traffic leaving the site towards Cloudflare WAN, it replaces local addresses with the corresponding NAT addresses. For traffic arriving at the site from Cloudflare WAN, it replaces NAT addresses with the corresponding local addresses.



Addressing rules

To avoid overlapping addresses in the overlay, Cloudflare WAN enforces the following rules:

Uniqueness within a LAN The local prefix for each subnet must be unique within that LAN on the Appliance. You can reuse the same local prefix on a different LAN or on a different site.

Uniqueness in the Cloudflare WAN overlay Every overlay-facing prefix must be unique across all sites in your Cloudflare WAN deployment. For a subnet with NAT enabled , the overlay-facing prefix is the NAT prefix . For a subnet without NAT , the overlay-facing prefix is the local prefix .



These rules allow you to reuse local space at multiple sites, as long as each subnet in the Cloudflare WAN overlay has a unique overlay-facing prefix.

Example

Consider a subnet that uses the following prefixes:

Local prefix : 192.168.100.0/24

: NAT prefix: 10.10.100.0/24

In this case:

When a host inside the site with address 192.168.100.13 sends traffic into the Cloudflare WAN overlay, the Appliance translates the address to 10.10.100.13 .

sends traffic into the Cloudflare WAN overlay, the Appliance translates the address to . When traffic from another site, or from the Internet via Cloudflare WAN, targets 10.10.100.13 , the Appliance translates the address back to 192.168.100.13 .

Configure NAT for subnets

You configure subnet NAT when you create or edit a LAN on a Cloudflare One Appliance. In the Appliance configuration:

You define the local prefix for the subnet on the LAN side.

for the subnet on the LAN side. You optionally define a static NAT prefix of the same size. When present, this prefix becomes the overlay-facing prefix for that subnet.

For step-by-step instructions to configure a LAN and supply a static NAT prefix, refer to: