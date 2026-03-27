Cloudflare Access allows you to require Access protection for all hostnames in your account. When this setting is turned on, traffic to any hostname without a matching Access application is automatically blocked.

This deny-by-default approach prevents accidental exposure of internal resources to the public Internet. Without this setting, a developer could deploy a new application or create a DNS record and inadvertently expose the resource before configuring an Access application.

Turn on Access protection

Warning Turning on Access protection blocks traffic to any hostname that does not have an Access application. Before turning on this setting, verify that all publicly accessible hostnames have an Access application with an Allow or Bypass policy.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and go to Zero Trust > Access controls > Access settings. Turn on Require Cloudflare Access Protection. You will see a dialog confirming you understand the scope of this change. Select Confirm. Traffic to all hostnames in the account is now blocked unless an Access application exists for the hostname. (Optional) Under Hostnames to Exempt, select specific domains to exempt from the Require Cloudflare Access Protection setting. Traffic to exempted hostnames is allowed even if no Access application exists. Note Cloudflare recommends limiting exemptions to hostnames that host only public-facing content. Internal applications should have an Access application configured.

Allow traffic to a hostname

To allow traffic to a hostname when Require Cloudflare Access Protection is turned on:

Create an Access application for the hostname. Add an Allow policy to grant access to authorized users. (Optional) Add a Bypass policy if the hostname should be publicly accessible without authentication.

Blocked request behavior