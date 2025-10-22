 Skip to content
Isolation policies

With Browser Isolation, you can define policies to dynamically isolate websites based on identity, security threats, or content.

Isolate

When an HTTP policy applies the Isolate action, the user's web browser is transparently served an HTML compatible remote browser client. Isolation policies can be applied to requests that include Accept: text/html*. This allows Browser Isolation policies to co-exist with API traffic.

The following example enables isolation for all web traffic:

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Hostmatches regex.*Isolate

If instead you need to isolate specific pages, you can list the domains for which you would like to isolate traffic:

SelectorOperatorValueAction
DomainInexample.com, example.netIsolate

Do Not Isolate

You can choose to disable isolation for certain destinations or categories. The following configuration disables isolation for traffic directed to example.com:

SelectorOperatorValueAction
HostInexample.comDo Not Isolate

Policy settings

The following optional settings appear in the Gateway HTTP policy builder when you select the Isolate action. Configure these settings to prevent data loss when users interact with untrusted websites in the remote browser.

Copy (from remote to client)

    flowchart LR
			subgraph remotebrowser[Remote browser]
        siteA["Isolated
				website"]--Data-->remoteclip["Remote
				clipboard"]
      end
			subgraph client[Client]
        localclip["Local
				clipboard"]
      end
			remoteclip-->localclip
  • Allow: (Default) Users can copy content from an isolated website to their local clipboard.
  • Allow only within isolated browser: Users can only copy content from an isolated website to the remote clipboard. Users cannot copy content out of the remote browser to the local clipboard. You can use this setting alongside Paste (from client to remote): Allow only within isolated browser to only allow copy-pasting between isolated websites.
  • Do not allow: Prohibits users from copying content from an isolated website.

Paste (from client to remote)

    flowchart LR
			subgraph client[Client]
        localclip["Local
				clipboard"]
      end
			subgraph remotebrowser[Remote browser]
				remoteclip["Remote
				clipboard"]-->siteA["Isolated
				website"]
      end
			localclip--Data-->remoteclip
  • Allow: (Default) Users can paste content from their local clipboard to an isolated website.
  • Allow only within isolated browser: Users can only paste content from the remote clipboard to an isolated website. Users cannot paste content from their local clipboard to the remote browser. You can use this setting alongside Copy (from remote to client): Allow only within isolated browser to only allow copy-pasting between isolated websites.
  • Do not allow: Prohibits users from pasting content into an isolated website.

File downloads

  • Allow: (Default) User can download files from an isolated website to their local machine.
  • Do not allow: Prohibits users from downloading files from an isolated website to their local machine.
  • View in remote browser: Users can open and view files in an isolated environment.

File uploads

  • Allow: (Default) Users can upload files from their local machine into an isolated website.
  • Do not allow: Prohibits users from uploading files from their local machine into an isolated website.

Keyboard

  • Allow: (Default) Users can perform keyboard inputs into an isolated website.
  • Do not allow: Prohibits users from performing keyboard inputs into an isolated website.

Printing

  • Allow: (Default) Users can print isolated web pages to their local machine.
  • Do not allow: Prohibits users from printing isolated web pages to their local machine.

Custom block dialog Beta

With custom block dialogs, you can host a custom block page when users are blocked from taking specific actions, like copying, pasting, downloading, uploading, performing keyboard inputs, or printing, within an isolated browser session.

Administrators can configure custom block dialogs to explain the reason for the block, and guide the users on how to resolve their issue using the provided query parameters:

  • action: copy, paste, download, upload, perform keyboard inputs, and print
  • cf_colo: for example, sea01
  • client_url: for example, https://example.com
  • policy_id: 32-character id
  • rbi_debug_id: 32-character id
  • user_id: 32-character id

Custom block dialogs are still in beta. Contact your account team to start using custom block dialogs.

Common policies

Isolate all security threats

Isolate security threats such as malware and phishing.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Security CategoriesinAll security risksIsolate

Isolate high risk content

Isolate high risk content categories such as newly registered domains.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content CategoriesinSecurity RisksIsolate

Isolate news and media

Isolate news and media sites, which are targets for malvertising attacks.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content CategoriesinNews and MediaIsolate

Isolate uncategorized content

Isolate content that has not been categorized by Cloudflare Radar.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content Categoriesnot inAll content categoriesIsolate

Isolate ChatGPT

Isolate the use of ChatGPT.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinChatGPTIsolate

In Configure policy settings, you can customize restrictions for ChatGPT. For example, to prevent your users from inputting sensitive information, you can select Disable copy / paste and Disable file uploads.