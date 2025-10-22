With Browser Isolation, you can define policies to dynamically isolate websites based on identity, security threats, or content.

Isolate

When an HTTP policy applies the Isolate action, the user's web browser is transparently served an HTML compatible remote browser client. Isolation policies can be applied to requests that include Accept: text/html* . This allows Browser Isolation policies to co-exist with API traffic.

The following example enables isolation for all web traffic:

Selector Operator Value Action Host matches regex .* Isolate

If instead you need to isolate specific pages, you can list the domains for which you would like to isolate traffic:

Selector Operator Value Action Domain In example.com , example.net Isolate

Isolate identity providers for applications Existing cookies and sessions from non-isolated browsing are not sent to the remote browser. Websites that implement single sign-on using third-party cookies will also need to be isolated. For example, if example.com authenticates using Google Workspace, you will also need to isolate the top level Google Workspace URLs ↗.

Do Not Isolate

You can choose to disable isolation for certain destinations or categories. The following configuration disables isolation for traffic directed to example.com :

Selector Operator Value Action Host In example.com Do Not Isolate

Policy settings

The following optional settings appear in the Gateway HTTP policy builder when you select the Isolate action. Configure these settings to prevent data loss ↗ when users interact with untrusted websites in the remote browser.

Copy (from remote to client)

flowchart LR subgraph remotebrowser[Remote browser] siteA["Isolated website"]--Data-->remoteclip["Remote clipboard"] end subgraph client[Client] localclip["Local clipboard"] end remoteclip-->localclip

Allow: (Default) Users can copy content from an isolated website to their local clipboard.

Allow only within isolated browser: Users can only copy content from an isolated website to the remote clipboard. Users cannot copy content out of the remote browser to the local clipboard. You can use this setting alongside Paste (from client to remote) : Allow only within isolated browser to only allow copy-pasting between isolated websites.

: Allow only within isolated browser to only allow copy-pasting between isolated websites. Do not allow: Prohibits users from copying content from an isolated website.

Paste (from client to remote)

flowchart LR subgraph client[Client] localclip["Local clipboard"] end subgraph remotebrowser[Remote browser] remoteclip["Remote clipboard"]-->siteA["Isolated website"] end localclip--Data-->remoteclip

Allow: (Default) Users can paste content from their local clipboard to an isolated website.

Allow only within isolated browser: Users can only paste content from the remote clipboard to an isolated website. Users cannot paste content from their local clipboard to the remote browser. You can use this setting alongside Copy (from remote to client) : Allow only within isolated browser to only allow copy-pasting between isolated websites.

: Allow only within isolated browser to only allow copy-pasting between isolated websites. Do not allow: Prohibits users from pasting content into an isolated website.

File downloads

Allow: (Default) User can download files from an isolated website to their local machine.

Do not allow: Prohibits users from downloading files from an isolated website to their local machine.

View in remote browser: Users can open and view files in an isolated environment.

Note This option does not prevent files from being downloaded into the remote browser. To prevent files being downloaded into the remote browser, use HTTP Policies to block by Download Mime Type.

File uploads

Allow: (Default) Users can upload files from their local machine into an isolated website.

Do not allow: Prohibits users from uploading files from their local machine into an isolated website.

Note This option does not prevent files being uploaded to websites from third-party cloud file managers or files downloaded into the remote browser download bar from other isolated websites. To prevent files being uploaded from the remote browser into an isolated website, use HTTP Policies to block by Upload Mime Type.

Keyboard

Allow: (Default) Users can perform keyboard inputs into an isolated website.

Do not allow: Prohibits users from performing keyboard inputs into an isolated website.

Note Mouse input remains available to allow users to browse a website by following hyperlinks and scrolling. This does not prevent user input into third-party virtual keyboards within an isolated website.

Printing

Allow: (Default) Users can print isolated web pages to their local machine.

Do not allow: Prohibits users from printing isolated web pages to their local machine.

Custom block dialog Beta

With custom block dialogs, you can host a custom block page when users are blocked from taking specific actions, like copying, pasting, downloading, uploading, performing keyboard inputs, or printing, within an isolated browser session.

Administrators can configure custom block dialogs to explain the reason for the block, and guide the users on how to resolve their issue using the provided query parameters:

action : copy, paste, download, upload, perform keyboard inputs, and print

: copy, paste, download, upload, perform keyboard inputs, and print cf_colo : for example, sea01

: for example, client_url : for example, https://example.com

: for example, policy_id : 32-character id

: 32-character id rbi_debug_id : 32-character id

: 32-character id user_id : 32-character id

Custom block dialogs are still in beta. Contact your account team to start using custom block dialogs.

Common policies

Isolate all security threats

Isolate security threats such as malware and phishing.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Security Categories in All security risks Isolate Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Isolate all security threats", "description": "Isolate security threats such as malware and phishing", "enabled": true, "action": "isolate", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(http.request.uri.security_category[*] in {68 178 80 83 176 175 117 131 134 151 153})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Isolate high risk content

Isolate high risk content categories such as newly registered domains.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories in Security Risks Isolate Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Isolate high risk content", "description": "Isolate high risk content categories such as newly registered domains", "enabled": true, "action": "isolate", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {32 169 177 128})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Isolate news and media

Isolate news and media sites, which are targets for malvertising attacks.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories in News and Media Isolate Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Isolate news and media", "description": "Isolate news and media sites, which are targets for malvertising attacks", "enabled": true, "action": "isolate", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {122})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Isolate uncategorized content

Isolate content that has not been categorized by Cloudflare Radar.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories not in All content categories Isolate Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Isolate uncategorized content", "description": "Isolate content not categorized by Cloudflare Radar", "enabled": true, "action": "isolate", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "not(any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {2 67 125 133 3 75 183 89 182 6 90 91 144 150 7 70 74 76 79 92 96 100 106 107 116 120 121 122 127 139 156 164 99 9 101 137 10 103 146 11 12 77 98 108 110 111 118 126 129 172 168 113 33 179 166 15 115 119 124 141 161 17 85 87 102 157 135 138 180 162 140 142 32 169 177 128 22 73 82 88 148 23 24 181 71 72 173 78 84 86 94 97 104 105 114 174 93 130 132 136 147 149 154 158 152 26 69 184 81 95 109 123 145 155 159 160 163 165 167}))", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Isolate ChatGPT

Isolate the use of ChatGPT.