Cloudflare One Client checks
These device posture checks are performed by the Cloudflare One Client. To use this feature, you must deploy the Cloudflare One Client to your devices and enable the desired posture checks.
- Traffic and DNS mode
- Traffic only mode
- Posture only mode
|Device posture check
|macOS
|Windows
|Linux
|iOS
|Android/ChromeOS
|Antivirus
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Application check
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Carbon Black
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Client certificate
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Device serial numbers
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Device UUID
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Disk encryption
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Domain joined
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|File check
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Firewall
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|OS version
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Require Gateway
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Require WARP
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|SentinelOne
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Tanium (legacy)
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌