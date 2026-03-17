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Cloudflare One Client checks

These device posture checks are performed by the Cloudflare One Client. To use this feature, you must deploy the Cloudflare One Client to your devices and enable the desired posture checks.

Supported Client modes

  • Traffic and DNS mode
  • Traffic only mode
  • Posture only mode

Supported operating systems

Device posture checkmacOSWindowsLinuxiOSAndroid/ChromeOS
Antivirus
Application check
Carbon Black
Client certificate
Device serial numbers
Device UUID
Disk encryption
Domain joined
File check
Firewall
OS version
Require Gateway
Require WARP
SentinelOne
Tanium (legacy)