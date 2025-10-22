Cloudflare Gateway can perform SSL/TLS decryption ↗ in order to inspect HTTPS traffic for malware and other security risks.

When you turn on TLS decryption, Gateway will decrypt all traffic sent over HTTPS, apply your HTTP policies, and then re-encrypt the request with a user-side certificate.

Cloudflare prevents traffic interference by decrypting, inspecting, and re-encrypting HTTPS requests in its data centers in memory only. Gateway only stores eligible cache content at rest. All cache disks are encrypted at rest. You can configure where TLS decryption takes place with Regional Services in the Cloudflare Data Localization Suite (DLS). To further control what data centers traffic egresses from, you can use dedicated egress IPs.

Cloudflare supports connections from users to Gateway over TLS 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3.

Turn on TLS decryption

Prerequisite Before you turn on TLS decryption, ensure you have installed either a Cloudflare-generated certificate or custom certificate on your users' devices.

To turn on TLS decryption:

Terraform (v5) In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Network. In Firewall, turn on TLS decryption. Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Zero Trust Write Configure the tls_decrypt argument in cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_settings ↗: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_settings" "team_name" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id settings = { tls_decrypt = { enabled = true } } }

Inspection limitations

Gateway does not support TLS decryption for applications which use:

Inspect on all ports Beta

By default, Gateway will only inspect HTTP traffic through port 80 . Additionally, if you turn on TLS decryption, Gateway will inspect HTTPS traffic through port 443 .

To detect and inspect HTTP and HTTPS traffic on ports in addition to 80 and 443 , you can turn on protocol detection and configure Gateway to inspect traffic on all ports.

Inspecting traffic on all ports works best if you allow all traffic by default. If your organization uses a Network policy to block all traffic by default, Gateway will allow all non-HTTPS TLS traffic, and you will not be able to filter this traffic. To use HTTP policies to filter all TLS traffic on all ports when using a default Block Network policy, create a Network policy to explicitly allow HTTP and TLS traffic.

Incompatible certificates

Applications that use certificate pinning and mTLS authentication do not trust Cloudflare certificates. For example, most mobile applications use certificate pinning . Cloudflare does not trust applications that use self-signed certificates instead of certificates signed by a public CA.

If you try to perform TLS decryption on an application with an incompatible certificate configuration, the application may return an SSL or trust error and/or fail to load. To resolve this issue, you can:

Add a Cloudflare certificate to supported applications.

Create a Do Not Inspect policy to exempt applications from inspection. The Application selector provides a list of trusted applications that are known to use embedded certificates. Note that if you create a Do Not Inspect policy for an application or website, you will lose the ability to log or block HTTP requests, apply DLP policies, and perform AV scanning.

Configure a Split Tunnel in Include mode to ensure Gateway will only inspect traffic destined for your IPs or domains. This is useful for organizations that deploy Zero Trust on users' personal devices or otherwise expect personal applications to be used.

Alternatively, to allow HTTP filtering while accessing a site with an insecure certificate, set your Untrusted certificate action to Pass through.

Google Chrome automatic HTTPS upgrades

Google Chrome can automatically upgrade HTTP requests to HTTPS requests, even when you select a link that explicitly declares http:// . When you use Gateway to proxy and filter your traffic, this upgrade can interrupt the connection between your Zero Trust users and Gateway.

You can turn off automatic HTTPS upgrades via a Gateway pass through policy, a Chrome browser flag, or a Chrome Enterprise policy.

Mutual TLS (mTLS)

When decrypting TLS to inspect traffic, connections that use mutual TLS (mTLS) will fail because Gateway cannot return the necessary client certificate. To prevent connection failures, create a Do Not Inspect policy for this traffic.

ESNI and ECH

Websites that adhere to ESNI or Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) standards ↗ encrypt the Server Name Indicator (SNI) during the TLS handshake and are therefore incompatible with HTTP inspection. This is because Gateway relies on the SNI to match an HTTP request to a policy. If the ECH fails, browsers will retry the TLS handshake using the unencrypted SNI from the initial request. To avoid this behavior, you can disable ECH in your users' browsers.

You can still apply all network policy filters except for SNI and SNI Domain. To restrict ESNI and ECH traffic, an option is to filter out all port 80 and 443 traffic that does not include an SNI header.

Post-quantum support

Gateway supports post-quantum cryptography using a hybrid key exchange with X25519 and MLKEM768 over TLS 1.3. Once the key exchange is complete, Gateway uses AES-128-GCM to encrypt traffic.

Refer to Post-quantum cryptography to learn more.

FIPS compliance

By default, TLS decryption can use both TLS version 1.2 and 1.3. However, some environments such as FedRAMP may require cipher suites and TLS versions compliant with FIPS 140-2. FIPS compliance currently requires TLS version 1.2.

Enable FIPS compliance

Dashboard

Select Enable only cipher suites and TLS versions compliant with FIPS 140-2.

Limitations

When FIPS compliance is enabled, Gateway will only choose FIPS-compliant cipher suites when connecting to the origin. If the origin does not support FIPS-compliant ciphers, the request will fail.

FIPS-compliant traffic defaults to HTTP/3. To enforce HTTP policies for UDP traffic, you must turn on the Gateway proxy for UDP.

FedRAMP compliance

When you use Cloudflare Regional Services in the United States and the WARP client to on-ramp TLS traffic to Gateway, traffic will egress from a Cloudflare data center within Cloudflare's FedRAMP boundary. If a user's closest data center is non-FedRAMP compliant, their traffic will still egress from a FedRAMP compliant data center, maintaining FedRAMP compliance for the traffic.

flowchart LR %% Accessibility accTitle: How Gateway routes FedRAMP compliant traffic with Regional Services accDescr: Flowchart describing how WARP with Gateway routes traffic to egress from a FedRAMP compliant data center when used with Regional Services in the United States. %% Flowchart subgraph s1["Non-FedRAMP data center"] n2["WARP TLS encryption terminated"] end subgraph s2["FedRAMP data center"] n3["Gateway TLS encryption (FIPS) terminated"] end subgraph s3["Private internal network"] n5["FedRAMP compliant cloudflared"] n6(["Private server"]) end n1(["User near non-FedRAMP compliant data center"]) -- Gateway TLS connection wrapped with WARP TLS (MASQUE) --> n2 n2 -- Gateway TLS connection --> n3 n3 <-- FIPS tunnel --> n5 n5 --> n6 n5@{ shape: rect}

Cipher suites

A cipher suite is a set of encryption algorithms for establishing a secure communications connection. There are several cipher suites in wide use, and a client and server agree on the cipher suite to use when establishing the TLS connection. Support of multiple cipher suites allows compatibility across various clients.

The following table lists the default cipher suites Gateway uses for TLS decryption.

Name (OpenSSL) Name (IANA) FIPS-compliant ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 ✅ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 ✅ ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 ✅ ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 ✅ ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA256 ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384 TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384 ✅ AES128-GCM-SHA256 TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 ✅ AES256-GCM-SHA384 TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 ✅ AES128-SHA TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA ❌ AES256-SHA TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA ❌

For more information on cipher suites, refer to Cipher suites.