Tunnel metrics show a Cloudflare Tunnel's throughput and resource usage over time. When you run a tunnel, cloudflared will spin up a Prometheus metrics endpoint — an HTTP server that exposes metrics in Prometheus ↗ format. You can use the Prometheus toolkit on a remote machine to scrape metrics data from the cloudflared server.

Default metrics server address

In non-containerized environments, cloudflared starts the metrics server on 127.0.0.1:<PORT>/metrics , where <PORT> is the first available port in the range 20241 to 20245 . In case of all ports being unavailable then the fallback is to bind to a random port. In containerized environments such as Docker and Kubernetes, the default address is 0.0.0.0:<PORT>/metrics .

To determine the default port being used by a cloudflared instance, you can check your Tunnel logs around the time when the tunnel started. For example:

2024-12-19T21:17:58Z INF Starting metrics server on 127.0.0.1:20241/metrics

Configure the metrics server address

To serve metrics on a custom IP address and port, perform these steps on the cloudflared host:

Run the tunnel using the --metrics flag. Here is an example command for a locally-managed tunnel: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel --metrics 127.0.0.1:60123 run my-tunnel To learn how to add the --metrics flag to a remotely-managed tunnel, refer to Configure a remotely-managed tunnel. Note If you plan to fetch metrics from another machine on the local network, replace 127.0.0.1 with the internal IP of the cloudflared server (for example, 198.168.x.x ). To serve metrics on all available network interfaces, use 0.0.0.0 . Verify that the metrics server is running by going to http://localhost:60123/metrics . This will only work if you configured a localhost IP ( 127.0.0.1 or 0.0.0.0 ).

You can now export the metrics to Prometheus and Grafana in order to visualize and query the data. Refer to our tutorial for instructions on getting started with these tools.

Available metrics

cloudflared metrics

Name Description Type Labels build_info Build and version information. GAUGE goversion , revision , type , version cloudflared_config_local_config_pushes Number of local configuration pushes to Cloudflare. COUNTER cloudflared_config_local_config_pushes_errors Number of errors that occurred during local configuration pushes. COUNTER cloudflared_orchestration_config_version Configuration version. GAUGE cloudflared_tcp_active_sessions Concurrent number of TCP sessions that are being proxied to any origin. GAUGE cloudflared_tcp_total_sessions Total number of TCP sessions that have been proxied to any origin. COUNTER cloudflared_tunnel_active_streams Total number of active streams. GAUGE cloudflared_tunnel_concurrent_requests_per_tunnel Concurrent number of requests proxied through each tunnel. GAUGE cloudflared_tunnel_ha_connections Number of active HA connections. GAUGE cloudflared_tunnel_request_errors Number of errors proxying to origin. COUNTER cloudflared_tunnel_server_locations Where each tunnel is connected to. 1 means current location, 0 means previous locations. GAUGE connection_id , edge_location cloudflared_tunnel_timer_retries Unacknowledged heart beats count. GAUGE cloudflared_tunnel_total_requests Number of requests proxied through all tunnels. COUNTER cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_authenticate_success Number of successful tunnel authentication events. COUNTER cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_register_success Number of successful tunnel registrations. COUNTER rpcName cloudflared_udp_active_sessions Concurrent number of UDP sessions that are being proxied to any origin. GAUGE cloudflared_udp_total_sessions Total number of UDP sessions that have been proxied to any origin. COUNTER coredns_panics_total Number of panics. COUNTER quic_client_closed_connections Number of connections that have been closed. COUNTER quic_client_latest_rtt Latest round-trip time (RTT) measured on a connection. GAUGE conn_index quic_client_lost_packets Number of packets that have been lost from a connection. COUNTER conn_index , reason quic_client_min_rtt Lowest RTT measured on a connection in ms. GAUGE conn_index quic_client_packet_too_big_dropped Number of packets received from origin that are too big to send to Cloudflare and are dropped as a result. COUNTER quic_client_smoothed_rtt Smoothed RTT calculated for a connection in ms. GAUGE conn_index quic_client_total_connections Number of connections initiated. For all QUIC metrics, client means the side initiating the connection. COUNTER

Prometheus metrics

Name Description Type Labels promhttp_metric_handler_requests_in_flight Current number of scrapes being served. GAUGE promhttp_metric_handler_requests_total Total number of scrapes by HTTP status code. COUNTER code

Go runtime metrics