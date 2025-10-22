Cloudflare Zero Trust allows your team to connect to your applications using their GitHub login. You do not need to have a GitHub organization to use the integration.

Set up GitHub Access

To configure GitHub access in both GitHub and Cloudflare Zero Trust:

Log in to GitHub ↗. Go to your account Settings > Developer Settings. In Developer Settings, select OAuth Apps and select New OAuth app. On the Register a new OAuth application page, enter an Application name. Your users will see this application name on the login page. In the Homepage URL field, enter your team domain: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com You can find your team name in Zero Trust ↗ by going to Settings > Custom Pages. In the GitHub Authorization callback URL field, enter the following URL: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Select Register application. Find the Client ID and Client Secret. In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication. Under Login methods, select Add new. Choose GitHub on the next page. In the App ID field, copy and paste the Client ID you found in step 8. In the Client secret field, copy and paste the Client secret you found in step 8. You will need to select Generate a new client secret if one is not already displayed. Select Save.

To test that your connection is working, go to Zero Trust ↗ > Authentication > Login methods and select Test next to your GitHub login method. If you have GitHub two-factor authentication enabled, you will need to first login to GitHub directly and return to Access.

Example API Configuration