Cloudflare can render SSH, VNC, and RDP applications in a browser without the need for client software or end-user configuration changes. For SSH and VNC, user email prefixes must match their username on the server. RDP leverages your existing Windows usernames and passwords for authenticating to the Windows server; Cloudflare does not manage any credentials on the Windows server.

Limitations

Browser rendering is only supported for self-hosted public applications, not private IPs or hostnames.

You can only render a browser-rendered terminal on domains and subdomains, not on specific paths.

Cloudflare does not control the length of an active SSH, VNC, or RDP session. Application session durations determine the window in which a user can initiate a new connection or refresh an existing one.

Cloudflare uses TLS to secure the egress RDP connection to your Windows server. We do not currently validate the chain of trust.

Turn on browser rendering

SSH and VNC

To turn on browser rendering for an SSH or VNC application:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Locate the SSH or VNC application you created when connecting the server to Cloudflare. Select Configure. In the Policies tab, ensure that only Allow or Block policies are present. Bypass and Service Auth are not supported for browser-rendered applications. Go to Advanced settings > Browser rendering settings. For Browser rendering, choose SSH or VNC. Select Save application.

When users authenticate and visit the URL of the application, Cloudflare will render a terminal in their browser.

RDP

To set up browser-rendering for RDP, refer to our browser-based RDP guide.

SSH key exchange algorithms

Cloudflare's browser-rendered SSH terminal supports the following Key Exchange (KEX) algorithms:

curve25519-sha256@libssh.org

curve25519-sha256

ecdh-sha2-nistp256

ecdh-sha2-nistp384

ecdh-sha2-nistp521