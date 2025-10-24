Atlassian Jira
The Atlassian Jira integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Atlassian Jira Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
-
A Jira Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)
-
Access to a Jira Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions
For the Jira Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:
read:jira-work
read:jira-user
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation ↗.
The Jira Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
Flag user and third-party app access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Jira: Active user with unknown account type
8dfd390d-911e-47bb-9ded-cb75fd91e793
|Low
|Jira: Active third-party app with access
01118135-a4ab-4b8f-887d-c814358da217
|Low
|Jira: Inactive third-party app with access
36f7de49-2938-4a54-b212-b4da74145a58
|Low
|Jira: Inactive user
1e1a085c-1ef3-4199-bea5-ff52ccbd6d2d
|Low
Identify files that could be potentially problematic and worth deeper investigation.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Jira: Issue attachment larger than 512 MB
1e5473b7-588e-4954-b97d-a5a20b4f8c5a
|Medium
