The Atlassian Jira integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Atlassian Jira Cloud account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Note At this time, the CASB integration for Jira is only compatible with Jira Cloud accounts. Support for Jira Data Center will come at a future date.

Integration prerequisites

A Jira Cloud plan (Free, Standard, Premium, Enterprise)

Access to a Jira Cloud account with Site admin and/or Organization admin permissions

Integration permissions

For the Jira Cloud integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

read:jira-work

read:jira-user

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Atlassian scopes documentation ↗.

Security findings

The Jira Cloud integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

Access security

Flag user and third-party app access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Jira: Active user with unknown account type 8dfd390d-911e-47bb-9ded-cb75fd91e793 Low Jira: Active third-party app with access 01118135-a4ab-4b8f-887d-c814358da217 Low Jira: Inactive third-party app with access 36f7de49-2938-4a54-b212-b4da74145a58 Low Jira: Inactive user 1e1a085c-1ef3-4199-bea5-ff52ccbd6d2d Low

File security

Identify files that could be potentially problematic and worth deeper investigation.